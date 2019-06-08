100 years ago

June 8, 1919

ULM -- One negro was killed and another was captured in a raid on a still that was being operated in the open within three miles of Ulm, Prairie County, Friday at 10:30 o'clock, according reports received here yesterday. As the officers approached the still, it is said that Henry Hegman, negro, made a motion to draw a gun. A volley of bullets followed in which a bullet passed through Hegman's body under the left arm. ...Officers say he was armed with a .32 automatic pistol and a .38 Smith and Wesson pistol, and by the still was a .32 Winchester rifle and a 12-gauge pump gun. Willie Hegman, who was operating the still with Henry, fled as the officers approached the still.

50 years ago

June 8, 1969

GRADY -- Two convicts, one described by prison officials as psychopathic, escaped from Cummins Prison Farm Friday night, prison officials said Saturday. Elzie Dee Clark, 31 of New Orleans, La., and Billy Ray Hobbs, 25, of Fort Smith, were discovered missing at 9:30 p.m. Officials said they weren't sure how the two men escaped. "Hobbs is a psychopath," Cummins record supervisor Jack Grasinger said. "Hobbs is the the more dangerous of the two -- but they both should be considered dangerous.

25 years ago

June 8, 1994

• A group of teen-agers began fighting in the University Mall food court late Tuesday morning, but no one was injured or arrested, Little Rock police said. Radio dispatches reported that as many as 100 youths were involved, but witnesses disputed the numbers. "Four or five kids caused the whole thing," said one witness, who did not give her name. The woman, one of three Little Rock second-grade teachers having lunch in the food court, said she sensed something was wrong before the fight started. "I didn't like the atmosphere in here," she said. "There was unrest, kids milling around and loud talk." The teachers said the teens arrived at the mall in a red Jeep and parked on the parking deck just outside the entrance of the food court. Once the fight began, the teens started throwing chairs, but things returned to normal after the youths ran from the mall, the witnesses said. "They were laughing," another teacher said.

10 years ago

June 8, 2009

• The future location of a children's library that Little Rock voters approved in a $32 million bond-issue election is shaping up, with the library system acquiring nearly all the property it needs to build what will be a first-of-its-kind youth center in the state. Central Arkansas Library System has spent nearly $700,000 in the past six months buying and putting under contract roughly 10 houses and six vacant lots along the 800 and 900 blocks of Monroe and Madison streets, south of Interstate 630. Location was a major factor in deciding to build the $10 million children's library.

