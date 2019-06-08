Rick Lee Belmont Picks and Analysis

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 Tacitus J. Ortiz Mott 9-5

• Three-race winning streak was snapped in a late-running fourth-place finish in the Kentucky Derby, and strong subsequent breezes at Belmont have him primed to win.

9 War of Will Gaffalione Casse 2-1

• The multiple graded stake-winner was a professional winning the Preakness, and he is bred top and bottom to carry his speed at this marathon distance.

7 Sir Winston Rosario Casse 12-1

• Finished well in a useful second-place finish in the Grade III Peter Pan at Belmont, and he is improved since finishing 4 lengths behind the top pick in the Tampa Derby.

3 Master Fencer Leparoux Tsunoda 8-1

• Beaten only 4 lengths in the Kentucky Derby, despite falling far behind and racing a bit erratically. The Japanese-bred colt is a consistent and resolute closer.

5 Bourbon War Smith Hennig 12-1

• Raced evenly at 5-1 odds in the Preakness, but his blinkers are coming off. The fourth-place Florida Derby finisher switches to Hall of Fame rider Mike Smith.

8 Intrepid Heart Velazquez Pletcher 10-1

• The fast colt stumbled at the break in a third-place finish in the Peter Pan, and he is adding blinkers and will lead as far as he can.

2 Everfast L. Saez Romans 12-1

• A fast-closing second at big odds in the Preakness, he is an improving colt but has only a maiden win on his resume.

4 Tax I. Ortiz Gargan 15-1

• Finished a close second behind Tacitus in the Wood Memorial, but he failed to raise a hoof in a poor Kentucky Derby showing. Perhaps a fast surface will help him rebound.

6 Spinoff Castellano Pletcher 15-1

• Finished in front of only one horse in the Kentucky Derby, but he has powerful connections and a long-winded pedigree.

1 Joevia Lezcano Sacco 30-1

• Has recorded both of his career victories on a wet track, and his only race in graded company produced a poor seventh-place finish.

06/08/2019