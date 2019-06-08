BASKETBALL

Moss reneges on commitment to Hogs

Graduate-transfer guard Isaiah Moss, who orally committed to the University of Arkansas on May 15, has had a change of heart and reopened his recruitment.

Moss, 6-5, 208 pounds, announced his decision on Twitter on Friday. The former Iowa Hawkeye visited Kansas after his official visit to Fayetteville in May.

With Moss' departure, Arkansas now has 10 scholarship players from last season and four newcomers, including two graduate transfers -- forward Jeantal Cylla from North Carolina-Wilmington and guard Jimmy Whitt from SMU.

Connor Vanover, a 7-3 center who transferred from California, plans to apply for a waiver to play immediately while guard JD Notae, who transferred from Jacksonville, is expected to sit out next season.

The Razorbacks hosted former Virginia Tech forward Kerry Blackshear for an official visit Friday, and he is expected to leave today.

Blackshear, 6-10, 250, averaged 14.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for the Hokies in 2018-19. Blackshear shot 51 percent from the field, 33 percent beyond the three-point line and 74 percent from the free-throw line. He helped Virginia Tech reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last season.

He reportedly visited Florida on Thursday. Other schools with interest are Kentucky, Michigan State, Gonzaga, Tennessee and Texas A&M, where former Hokies coach Buzz Williams was hired after the season.

-- Richard Davenport

Sports on 06/08/2019