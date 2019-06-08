Teams that can adjust do well in postseason

Adjustments are the difference this time of year in college baseball. The teams that hit hot streaks are likely those that handle the changes that happen on the diamond on a daily basis.

And, they are the ones that have someone pop out of a mini-slump. If there is a bunch in major slumps, they likely are done playing at this point. It's only those mini-slump guys that can still be in the lineup to make that adjustment.

If you are confused, that's OK. The little games within the games in baseball are about confusion.

My high school basketball coach called it "making the other guy play left-handed." Of course, that's noting that most of us are right-handed. The thought is that you are made to do something that's not natural.

If you hit the fastball best, it's likely you won't see many of them. That's true especially if the pitcher can deliver a breaking pitch for a strike on a consistent bases.

You figure both Arkansas and Ole Miss wouldn't be playing in the NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional if they didn't feature deep pitching staffs with lots of nasty breaking balls.

I spent time with players and coaches Friday in advance of the best-of-three series, which begins today at 11 a.m.

Arkansas hitting coach Nate Thompson agreed that what's going on at this point in the season "is all mental. It's all approach-based."

Approach? Arkansas catcher Casey Opitz explained.

"That's what we are all trying to do, stay in our approach," he said. "It may be different for some over others.

"I can tell you my approach: hit it as hard as I can."

It's just that simple? No, not hardly.

"You do make adjustments, and that's in every game," Opitz said. "That's hitting, pitching and defense. You are always looking for something that you work on, and you may make more adjustments when you are struggling.

"But I've stuck with my approach all season. You shouldn't change your approach."

Outside of just hitting it hard, Opitz said, "I want to live with the pitch. Go the other way or back through the middle. You take what they give you."

That's the best way to avoid a slump. No one in baseball will argue against that approach. It's one of the reasons Arkansas junior Dominic Fletcher avoided any major slumps like he fought through his first two seasons.

It's probably the reason he was the first Arkansas player taken in the draft. He was the 75th overall pick, a second-round selection by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Fletcher has made a big adjustment this season, becoming less of a pull hitter. His batting average has spiked at .312. He leads the team in RBI with 56. He led the SEC in doubles with 23, although that's just slightly ahead of teammates Trevor Ezell (22) and Casey Martin (19).

That's a big jump in doubles. Fletcher totaled 23 in his first two seasons. His walks are up, too.

"I give Dominic a lot of credit," Thompson said. "He's taken his offense to another level. He was a pull guy. That usually means you are pretty pitch-able. He's grown in that he uses the whole field. I believe that's why you saw him get drafted on Day One.

"Dominic has been the same for us all year. He's just delivered."

About the only time that didn't happen was when the Hogs lost the finale at Kentucky when Fletcher bounced into a double play with the tying run on third. It ended the game.

"My fault," Thompson said. "They brought in a pitcher who was 95 percent fastballs. I told Dominic to look fastball, and he threw a first pitch changeup. My fault. That was good by (Kentucky)."

Obviously, there is some guessing. It's Thompson's job to recognize when there is too much guessing.

"Very rare are you clicking on all cylinders at any point in the year," he said. "All the guys are in different places at different times.

"But what we've got is a lineup full of guys who have bought into an approach. You just look for adjustments.

"What we try to do is notice if someone is not swinging at strikes or taking too many fastballs."

Sometimes it's hard to dial back the swings. Martin is a perfect example. He doesn't take many strikes, and he can expand the strike zone too often. He's had hot streaks and other periods that some might call a slump.

He's at .287 now after leading the team at .345 as a freshman.

"He's been pitched harder than anybody in the country," Thompson said. "He got one pitch last weekend (in the regional)."

That was a single in the championship game through the middle.

"I'm proud of Casey for handling his emotions and just keep playing," Thompson said. "He's not in a slump. There is nothing wrong with his swing. He's just not getting many good pitches (to hit). What pitches he's gotten, he's hit hard.

"He's an aggressive hitter. That's what makes him good. It's also something that can be used against him.

"I will add that I'm proud of the adjustments he's made and continues to make. He's fixing to go off."

That's at least one of the games within the game to note today. The other -- and this is from an old catcher -- might be to watch the communication between Opitz and his pitchers. It's beautiful.

Opitz presents a good target, then rewards his pitchers if they hit it. He might ask for a pitch out of the zone on 0-2 and 1-2 counts, pointing his glove low, outside or high. If they execute that pitch, Opitz provides instant feedback.

"It might be a fist pump, thumbs up or just a nod of the head," Opitz said. "That's really on every pitch when they hit the spot, not just 0-2. I want to acknowledge those pitches."

The feedback is easy to see from the third base coaching box when Arkansas hitters make the proper adjustment. Thompson is ready with a clap or an encouraging word.

There's been a lot of that. Thompson admits that it's been a fun team to coach, perhaps a little better than what he saw in the fall.

"It was a tough fall, especially from the offensive standpoint," he said. "I don't know that (the coaching staff) thought we'd be playing like this. But you know what, just before the season I was talking to Coach (Dave) Van Horn and I told him I thought we were going to be pretty good.

"I started to look back at the fall and think about what we were seeing. Some guys that were struggling, they were guys who probably weren't going to play. Our main guys -- the ones we were counting on -- were all playing pretty well. We just might not have thought of it in that way."

Van Horn didn't disagree but made one key observation Friday concerning lack of depth.

"That's the part that was true; we were not real deep," he said. "But as we got to the start of the season, we were healthy, and we stayed healthy."

There is one more possibility: The adjustments kicked in.

