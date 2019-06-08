Texas Tech holds off Oklahoma State

Texas Tech pitcher John McMillon celebrates after the Red Raiders’ victory over Oklahoma State on Friday in Lubbock, Texas.

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Josh Jung hit the first pitch of the seventh inning over the center field wall and Texas Tech held off Oklahoma State 8-6 on Friday in the opening game of the Lubbock super regional.

Jung, who was drafted No. 8 overall by the Texas Rangers on Monday night, gave Texas Tech a 7-5 lead with his 13th home run of the season. Brian Klein hit a sacrifice fly to right with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth, scoring Max Marusak to cap the scoring.

Texas Tech (43-17), which is trying to reach the College World Series for the fourth time in six years, won its eighth consecutive game in the series with Oklahoma State (39-20).

Klein's RBI single in the fourth gave Texas Tech a 4-2 lead and Cameron Warren's fly ball was dropped by center fielder Trevor Boone, leading to two more runs later in the inning.

Freshman Micah Dallas (7-0) struck out nine through five innings for the victory. John McMillon picked up his third save, striking out three over two innings.

Alix Garcia homered in the fifth for Oklahoma State and added a check-swing RBI single in the seventh.

LOUISVILLE SUPER REGIONAL

LOUISVILLE 14, EAST CAROLINA 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Danny Oriente and Jake Snider each knocked in three runs and Reid Detmers held East Carolina to five hits in seven innings in Louisville's blowout victory in the first game of the Louisville super regional.

Hitless for 31/3 innings against Pirates ace Jake Agnos (11-3), the Cardinals (48-16) erupted for 4 runs off 3 doubles. Oriente's three-run drive to right made it 4-0 after Tyler Fitzgerald doubled in Logan Wyatt, who also doubled. Snider's two-run double keyed a five-run fifth that broke the game open, and Louisville scored three more times in the sixth and twice in the seventh.

Detmers (12-4) worked through early trouble to shut out East Carolina (47-17) until yielding Spencer Brickhouse's sixth-inning home run. The sophomore left-hander struck out six and walked two.

Fitzgerald had 4 hits, 4 runs and 2 RBI, and Alex Binelas had 2 RBI as Louisville finished with 18 hits.

LOS ANGELES SUPER REGIONAL

MICHIGAN 3, UCLA 2

LOS ANGELES -- Karl Kauffmann and Jeff Criswell combined on a four-hitter, helping Michigan beat No. 1 national seed UCLA in the opening game of the Los Angeles super regional.

Kauffmann (10-6), a junior right-hander who was selected No. 77 overall in the Major League Baseball draft by the Colorado Rockies on Monday, allowed one hit and one walk through eight innings before Criswell came on to hold off UCLA in the bottom of the ninth.

The Wolverines (45-19), making their first super regional appearance since 2007, are one victory away from returning to the College World Series for the first time since 1984.

Kauffmann issued a leadoff walk and gave up two infield singles to load the bases in the ninth. Michael Toglia, who was selected as the No. 23 overall pick in the MLB draft by the Rockies on Monday, singled into right to cut the lead to 3-2. Criswell came on and got Jake Pries to pop out and strike out Jack Stronach to end the game.

Previously unbeaten Pac-12 Conference pitcher of the year Ryan Garcia (10-1) allowed 3 runs -- 2 earned -- on 5 hits with 8 strikeouts over 72/3 innings.

Sports on 06/08/2019