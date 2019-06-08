Travs score 4 late to sweep Drillers

TEXAS LEAGUE

TRAVELERS 10-8, DRILLERS 1-5

Logan Taylor hit a two-run double in the top of the ninth inning Friday to help the Arkansas Travelers to an 8-5 victory over the Tulsa Drillers in the second game of a doubleheader at ONEOK Field in Tulsa. Arkansas won the first game 10-1.

Taylor's double capped a four-run inning for the Travelers after Evan White and Kyle Lewis hit RBI singles to give them the lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Tulsa scored on a single by Zach McKinstry that brought home Josh Thole, but the rally ended when Dan Altavilla struck out Cody Thomas to end the game.

White hit a home run and singled 3 times, scoring 3 runs with 2 RBI. Donnie Walton singled four times, scoring two runs.

Altavilla (3-0) got the victory after allowing 1 unearned run on 1 hit with 3 strikeouts over the final 2 innings. Shea Spitzbarth (2-2) took the loss after allowing 3 runs -- 2 earned -- on 3 hits with 4 strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.

Nabil Crismatt tossed a six-hit complete game for the Travelers in the first game, while Walton had a two-run home run among his three hits.

Crismatt (2-4) allowed 1 run while striking out 5 and walking 1 to get the victory.

Arkansas started the scoring in the second inning when Mike Ahmed hit an RBI single to score Jordan Cowan. The Travs then blew the game open with five runs in the third inning and four more in the fourth. Nick Zammarelli and Kyle Lewis hit RBI singles in the third inning, while Walton and Zammarelli hit two-run home runs in the fourth.

Dustin May (2-5) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing 6 runs and 8 hits with 1 strikeout to take the loss for the Drillers.

With the doubleheader sweep, Arkansas improved to 16-8 against Tulsa this season.

Sports on 06/08/2019