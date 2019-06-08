U.S. indictment in landfill case adds third man

A federal grand jury in Little Rock has added the owner of a Missouri company to an indictment accusing two other men, including Mississippi County's landfill supervisor, of honest-services wire fraud.

In September, landfill supervisor William Chester Allen and his friend Joe Harlon Hamlett of Missouri were indicted on two such charges apiece. The indictment accused them of scheming to keep the trucking company Hamlett worked for from paying about $20,000 in fees for at least 70 loads of waste dumped at the public landfill from March through July of 2018.

James David Ross, the owner of Ross Farms/Trucking in Kennett, Mo., was added as a defendant when the indictment was superseded Friday. Ross is also charged with two counts of honest-services wire fraud.

The updated indictment alleges that the three men schemed from February 2017 through August 2018 to defraud the county, the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality and the state of their right to the honest services of Allen through bribery and kickbacks.

It says Allen initiated a scheme in which Hamlett, driving big yellow trucks belonging to Ross, was allowed to bypass the scales at the landfill and dump loads of waste, in exchange for cash payments for Allen.

Landfill records show that Ross Farms/Trucking was billed for only 17 loads dumped between March and May of 2018, when about 30 additional loads were dumped by the company, the indictment alleges.

It says landfill records also show that the company was billed for dumping just three loads between June and July of 2018, but don't show about 40 additional loads it dumped during that time.

It says that Allen instructed a scale-house operator not to issue scale tickets when the company's trucks crossed the scales.

The charges pertain to checks mailed from Mississippi County to the environmental department -- one for $51,768 mailed April 13, 2018, and one for $64,818 mailed on July 6. The checks contained false and fraudulent representations by omitting payment for the unrecorded dumpings, according to the indictment.

Allen and Hamlett were arrested in late July on a criminal complaint that allowed them to be detained until a grand jury could consider their case and issue an indictment.

Ed Jernigan, a Jonesboro-based FBI agent, testified Aug. 31 that he arrested Allen before his investigation into Allen was complete because of concerns about other people's welfare and possible environmental hazards. He said the interim county judge reported that Allen had threatened to shut down the landfill "and make lives miserable" in the event that "problems ever arise for me."

The landfill is near Luxora, between Blytheville and Osceola. The trucking company is headquartered about 50 miles away, in Missouri.

