Arkansas escapee caught in Florida

An inmate who was reported missing from an Arkansas work-release center Friday was captured Saturday in Florida, an Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman said.

Christopher Baggett, 46, drove away from a work-release center in Luxora, in Mississippi County, and was discovered missing Friday morning, Department of Corrections spokesman Solomon Graves said.

Just after 8 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies in Santa Rosa County, Fla., took Baggett back into custody, and Graves said he will be held in Florida until his extradition to Arkansas.

Records show that Baggett had been serving an 18-year sentence stemming from a 2013 burglary conviction in Garland County. He's also had several past burglary and theft convictions, records show.

Metro on 06/09/2019