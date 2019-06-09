Australian Barty wins 1st major at French Open

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty reacts after winning the French Open women’s final 6-1, 6-3 against Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic on Saturday at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

PARIS -- Ashleigh Barty knew she needed a break from tennis, from the pressure and expectations, from the week-in, week-out grind. So she stepped away in 2014 and wound up trying her hand at cricket, joining a professional team at home in Australia.

After almost two years away, Barty was pulled back to the tour. Good choice. Now she's a Grand Slam champion.

Taking control right from the start of the French Open final and never really letting go, the No. 8-seeded Barty capped a quick-as-can-be rise in her return to the sport by beating unseeded 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-3 Saturday for her first major championship.

"I never closed any doors, saying, 'I'm never playing tennis again.' For me, I needed time to step away, to live a normal life because this tennis life certainly isn't normal. I think I needed time to grow as a person, to mature," Barty said.

Barty raced to a 4-0 lead and then held on, showing that she learned her lesson after blowing a 5-0 edge in the opening set of her quarterfinal victory a day earlier against another unseeded teenager, 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova.

"An absolute rollercoaster," Barty called it.

Neither Barty, 23, nor Vondrousova had ever played in a Grand Slam final before. Neither had even been in a major semifinal until this week, either. But it was only Vondrousova who seemed jittery at the outset; she was playing at Court Philippe Chatrier for the first time.

Barty wound up with a 27-10 edge in winners to become the first Australian to win the trophy at Roland Garros since Margaret Court in 1973.

"I played the perfect match today," Barty said.

Pretty close to it, particularly at the beginning.

It took all of 70 minutes to wrap things up.

"She gave me a lesson today," said Vondrousova, who is ranked 38th. "I didn't really feel good today, because she didn't let me play my game."

The women's final started about 1½ hours later than scheduled because it followed the resumption of Dominic Thiem's 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 victory over Novak Djokovic in the men's semifinals, a match suspended Friday evening because of rain and high winds.

"I congratulate Dominic," Djokovic said. "He played great, especially in the important moments, made some really good slices and passing shots. He managed to put one ball extra in the court at the end of the match."

Thiem's reward is a rematch of last year's final against the 11-time champion Rafael Nadal today, less than 24 hours after his match with Djokovic ended. Nadal won his semifinal over Roger Federer with considerably more simplicity on Friday afternoon.

"To play Rafa here on this court is always the ultimate challenge, one of the toughest challenges sports in general gives," Thiem said.

Nothing came easy to Djokovic in the match against Thiem that followed.

The less turbulent conditions Saturday did little to relax Djokovic, especially as Thiem kept him off balance with a blend of short balls, slices and behind-the-baseline blasting.

The changes in tempo kept Djokovic from his methodical, metronomic best, and he struggled particularly when Thiem lured him forward. He won less than half of his net points. Thiem, who won 18 of 20 approaches, was able to extend rallies and chase down Djokovic's jabs and parries with incredible foot speed.

Adding to Djokovic's frustrations, Thiem seemed to have all the luck on his side, too: One backhand passing shot attempt slapped hard into the net cord, but then skipped high over Djokovic's head, landing just inside the baseline.

Djokovic leveled the final set at 5-5, but then allowed Thiem back in with a further spray of errors off the ground, giving him a third match point.

Thiem, who had fought with both force and finesse, finally finished the win with a bit of both. He pulled Djokovic to his left with a knifing backhand crosscourt slice, then blasted an inside-in forehand winner to seal the victory.

Saturday’s results

MEN’S SINGLES SEMIFINAL

Dominic Thiem (4), Austria, def. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5.

WOMEN’S SINGLES CHAMPIONSHIP

Ashleigh Barty (8), Australia, def. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-3.

Today’s match

MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Rafael Nadal vs. Dominic Thiem, 8 a.m. Central (NBC)

