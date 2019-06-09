Break for NLR flood victims in proposal

Flood victims in North Little Rock will be able to receive a break on usual city fees to repair damage to their homes and businesses, according to a resolution Mayor Joe Smith is proposing to the City Council at its Monday meeting.

The legislation would allow for emergency assistance by waiving city permit fees, plans review fees and inspection fees that would otherwise be required to repair residences and businesses damaged by floodwaters.

Eligible residents and businesses would need to meet certain requirements, according to the resolution:

• Repairs to damage "attributable to the flood" will be limited to work necessary to restore the building or structure to "the condition in which it existed immediately prior to the flood," dating to the start of severe flooding "on or about" May 27.

• A building permit application shall be completed and filed with the Community Planning Department no later than July 31.

• All other requirements under Chapter 4 of the North Little Rock Municipal Code will still apply.

