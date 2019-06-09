Bruins-Blues outcome may hinge on refs

Coach Craig Berube (right rear) is one victory away from leading the St. Louis Blues to their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. Game 6 is tonight in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS -- Patrick Maroon doesn't want to go there. Not even about how the St. Louis Blues handle the roller coaster of inconsistent officiating.

"I'm not talking about it," the usually talkative Maroon said. "If you want to talk about Game 6, I'll talk about Game 6."

Except the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins are so tight that Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final is absolutely in danger of hinging on officiating. It might not necessarily be a missed call like the one that helped the Blues win Game 5 and put them on the verge of winning the Cup -- it could simply be how much leeway the referees give the Blues and Bruins in the next chapter of what has been a series of big hits and more than a little animosity.

"It's tough to say," Blues Coach Craig Berube said. "It's important for our team to just deal with it."

Berube and Boston Coach Bruce Cassidy have voiced their displeasure to the referees at various points, which is no surprise given this has been the postseason of officiating mishaps. Changes are very likely coming to video review and how the NHL handles these situations moving forward, but none of that will affect the Blues and Bruins tonight, when the Stanley Cup could get wheeled onto the ice for a celebration or put on a plane back to Boston for Game 7.

Calls have gone every which way. Vegas was on the wrong end of an incorrect major penalty that contributed to losing Game 7 to San Jose in the first round; the Blues lost to the Sharks in overtime in Game 3 of the Western Conference final on a missed hand pass violation and St. Louis benefited from a stunning non-call on Tyler Bozak tripping Noel Acciari in Game 5 against Boston.

Even before the missed tripping call, Game 5 alone was a study in how fast the game has gotten and how even the best referees in the world miss what should be obvious penalties. Blues forward Ivan Barbashev's illegal check to the head of Bruins forward Marcus Johansson wasn't penalized that night, though it drew a suspension for Game 6, and St. Louis' Zach Sanford got an elbow up on Boston's Torey Krug that went uncalled.

There have been enough gaffes in all four rounds that no team can reasonably think the officials are biased against them. Mistakes happen, of course, even if that doesn't make it sting any less after a blown call contributes to a loss.

It's enough of an issue Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed it in his annual state of the league speech prior to Game 1. He said expanded video review will be a topic of discussion this offseason with input from general managers, the competition committee and the Officials Association.

"You're going to get calls where you like them or you don't like them, throughout the whole playoffs if not throughout the whole season, so you don't really worry about the officiating," Blues forward Brayden Schenn said Saturday. "It's just wasting energy. Those guys are the best at what they do. They have a tough job. So I don't think you worry about calls going your way or against you."

Stanley Cup Final

(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)

All times Central

THURSDAY’S GAME

St. Louis 2, Boston 1

TODAY’S GAME

Boston at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

St. Louis leads series 3-2

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

x-St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Sports on 06/09/2019