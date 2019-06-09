The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 701 S. Scott St., residence, Kevin West, 10:30 a.m. May 31, 2019, property valued at $1,000.

72202

• 1300 E. Ninth St., business, Ted Tedford, 11:10 p.m. June 4, 2019, property value unknown.

• 2400 Cantrell Rd., business, Mary Beth Ringgold, 1:10 a.m., property valued at $14,656.68.

• 1519 S. Commerce St., residence, Adam Melton, midnight May 31, 2019, property valued at $1,400.

• 406 E. Seventh St., residence, Brandon Koch, 6:33 p.m. June 5, 2019, property valued at $3,150.

72205

• 2124 Labette Manor Dr., residence, Traniece Taylor, 8:30 a.m. May 31, 2019, property valued at $440.

72207

• 11700 Pleasant Ridge Rd., residence, Calvin McNeill, 4:30 a.m. June 3, 2019, property valued at $220.

72209

• 5701 Dreher Lane, residence, Gina Boyd, 11:27 a.m. p.m. May 31, 2019, property value unknown.

• 8701 Interstate 30, residence, Kasheva Stamps, 11 a.m. June 1, 2019, property valued at $1,099.06.

• 9321 Oakgrove Lane, residence, Guadalupe Reyes, 4:03 p.m. June 1, 2019, property valued at $1,690.

• 7111 Baseline Rd., residence, Emilia Carrera Malpica, 6 a.m. June 3, 2019, property valued at $411.

• 5204 Stanley Dr., residence, Braylan Nelson, 10:40 a.m. June 3, 2019, property valued at $426.

72210

• 39 Crystalwood Dr., residence, Angela Carrey, 10 a.m. May 28, 2019, property valued at $350.

72211

• 12018 Chenal Parkway, business, Samantha Sanders, 8 p.m. May 31, 2019, property valued at $7,871.

• 13500 Chenal Parkway, residence, Blanca Torres, 3:11 a.m. June 2, 2019, property valued at $1,270.

• 1601 N. Shackleford Road, residence, Brandon Lewis, 2:30 a.m. June 6, 2019, property valued at $1,003.

72212

• 4219 Stoneview Court, residence, Betty Bowerman, 6:35 p.m. April 1, 2019, property valued at $450.

North Little Rock

72114

• 2200 W. Long 17th St., residence, Kelsey Harris, 7 p.m. June 1, 2019, property valued at $2,200.

72116

• 3512 Loch Lane, residence, Monica Bratton, 10:40 a.m. a.m. May 31, 2019, property valued at $1,920.

• 4701 Hickory Ave., residence, Talonza Davis, 9:53 p.m. May 31, 2019, property valued at $449.

72117

• 2124 Hwy. 161, business, Sonic, 10:14 a.m. p.m. May 29, 2019, property valued at $30.

72118

• 4400 N. Orange St., residence, Hugo Camacho, 6:40 a.m. May 31, 2019, property valued at $370.

Metro on 06/09/2019