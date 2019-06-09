Climbers’ bodies unreachable by air

LUCKNOW, India — Recovering the bodies of five foreign climbers from a notoriously dangerous Himalayan mountain by air isn’t immediately possible as helicopters are having difficulty operating because of strong turbulence, an Indian state official said Saturday.

Uttarakhand state Magistrate Vijay Jogdande said the Indian Mountaineering Foundation could launch a ground expedition to help recover the bodies, which have been spotted at an elevation of 16,404 feet.

He was responding to a statement by the foundation Saturday in which it said it was ready to launch an expedition. The foundation said it had been waiting for the permission of state authorities for three days.

Veteran British mountaineer Martin Moran led the team of four Britons, two Americans, an Australian and an Indian on the expedition on Nanda Devi East. Moran’s Scotland-based company said the climbers set out May

Contact with a separate trekking team at base camp was lost May 26 after an avalanche. Five bodies have been spotted, but all eight missing climbers are feared dead.

The foundation said its team of experienced mountaineers was standing by while it had a window of 15-20 days to complete the operation before monsoon rains arrive.