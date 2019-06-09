Florida law limits citizen petitioning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Friday that creates more hurdles for citizens to change the Florida Constitution through petition drives.

The bill signed into law without comment requires paid petition gatherers to register with the secretary of state, outlaws paying gatherers based on the number of signatures they collect and creates fines if petitions aren’t turned in within 30 days.

Democrats said that will discourage people from collecting petitions. Republicans said it will help prevent fraud and keep out-of-state interests from meddling with the Florida Constitution.

Last year it was an amendment that restored voting rights for most felons once they’ve completed their sentences. In 2016 it was an amendment that legalized medical marijuana.

Current law requires petitioners to gather more than 766,000 signatures to place a proposed amendment on the ballot.

DeSantis on Friday signed 38 bill, including a measure requiring state prison officials to provide incarcerated women with feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes and toothpaste and certain kinds of soap.