Indians belt 3 HRs to take down Sabathia, Yankees

CLEVELAND -- Rookie Oscar Mercado hit a two-run home run off CC Sabathia to break a fifth-inning tie and the Cleveland Indians defeated the New York Yankees 8-4 on Saturday.

Roberto Perez homered in his fourth consecutive game for Cleveland. The Indians have won four of five on their homestand against American League division leaders New York and Minnesota.

Didi Gregorius hit a home run in his second game back with New York this season. The Yankees have lost five of six.

Sabathia, denied the 250th victory of his career for the second consecutive outing, appeared to injure his leg fielding a groundball earlier in the fifth. The left-hander was removed after the fifth, allowing four runs.

Sabathia (3-3) was on the injured list from May 23 to June 2 with right knee inflammation.

He appeared to injure his leg fielding Plawecki's high chopper to the left of the mound to begin the fifth. Sabathia got to the ball quickly and made a strong throw to first for the out, but came up limping.

Manager Aaron Boone and a team trainer went to the mound and spoke to Sabathia, who remained in the game. Leonys Martin flied out to deep right for the second out, but Francisco Lindor doubled past third base. Mercado drove a 2-2 pitch to right.

Sabathia, who began his career with the Indians in 2001, is retiring after this season and likely pitched at Progressive Field for the final time.

Gregorius had two hits Friday and played shortstop for the second consecutive game. Gleyber Torres, who missed two games with a sore left shoulder, started at second base and drove in a run.

RAYS 9-1, RED SOX 2-5 Ryan Yarbrough held the Red Sox to an unearned run into the eighth inning, Travis d'Arnaud hit a three-run home run and Tampa Bay beat Boston in the opener of day-night doubleheader. In the second game, David Price pitched six solid innings as the Red Sox beat the Rays to salvage a split.

RANGERS 10-3, ATHLETICS 5-1 Tim Federowicz homered in his first big league game this season, Nomar Mazara also went deep and Texas beat Oakland in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. In the second game, Adrian Sampson threw a four-hitter for his first career complete game, and the Rangers swept the Athletics.

WHITE SOX 2, ROYALS 0 Lucas Giolito had a career-high 11 strikeouts as Chicago beat host Kansas City.

ORIOLES 4, ASTROS 1 Renato Nunez hit his 16th home run as visiting Baltimore defeated Houston.

TIGERS 9, TWINS 3 JaCoby Jones homered twice and drove in a career-high five runs as host Detroit beat Minnesota for a rare home victory.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 4, REDS 1 Nick Pivetta struck out six in his first career complete game and Philadelphia beat visiting Cincinnati.

BRAVES 1, MARLINS 0 Rookie Austin Riley scored the only run and Atlanta edged host Miami.

BREWERS 5, PIRATES 3 Milwaukee starter Zach Davies hung on for five innings before the bullpen finished off a victory over visiting Pittsburgh.

METS 5, ROCKIES 3 Steven Matz struck out 10 as New York beat visiting Colorado.

DODGERS 7, GIANTS 2 Corey Seager had three of his four hits and three of his four RBI following intentional walks to Cody Bellinger, and Los Angeles went on to beat host San Francisco.

CUBS 9, CARDINALS 4 Pinch-hitter Victor Caratini hit a tiebreaking bases-loaded double in the Cubs' four-run sixth inning and Chicago rallied to beat visiting St. Louis.

INTERLEAGUE

D-BACKS 6, BLUE JAYS 0 Zack Grienke and four relievers combined on a five-hitter, Alex Avila and Kevin Cron hit solo home runs and Arizona defeated Toronto.

