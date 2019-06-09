Pitching staff leads Travs to victory

TRAVELERS 6, DRILLERS 0
Ricardo Sanchez and three other pitchers combined for a shutout Saturday as the Arkansas Travelers won their fourth consecutive game by beating the Tulsa Drillers 6-0 in front of 7,329 at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.
Sanchez (5-4) went 5 scoreless innings, allowing 3 hits while striking out 9 and walking 2 to earn the victory. J.D. Martin (2-6) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing 5 runs and 7 hits to take the loss. He also struck out three and walked three.
Arkansas took the lead in the top of the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly by Logan Taylor that scored Evan White.
The Travelers then added four runs in the fifth to put the game out of reach. Joseph Odom walked to start the inning, and after Nick Zammarelli flied out, Odom moved to third on Joe DeCarlo's single. Odom scored on Donnie Walton's sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead, then Evan White hit a two-run home run -- his fifth of the season -- to make it 4-0. Kyle Lewis walked and scored on a wild pitch by Martin to give Arkansas a 5-0 lead.
The Travs scored their final run in the eighth inning on a solo home run by Taylor, his fourth of the season.
White and Taylor had two hits each to lead Arkansas, which finished with nine as a team.
Today's game
ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT TULSA DRILLERS
WHEN 1:05 p.m. Central
WHERE ONEOK Field, Tulsa
BROADCAST sportsanimal920.com, tunein.com
WEBSITE travs.com
PITCHERS Travs: RH Andrew Moore (0-3, 9.98 ERA); Drillers: RH Edwin Uceta (4-0, 2.44 ERA)
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.
MONDAY Off
TUESDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:10 p.m.
WEDNESDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:10 p.m.
THURSDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:10 p.m.
FRIDAY vs. Midland, 7:10 p.m.
SATURDAY vs. Midland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas League champions
YEAR;CHAMPION
2018;Tulsa Drillers
2017;Midland RockHounds
2016;Midland RockHounds
2015;Midland RockHounds
2014;Midland RockHounds
2013;San Antonio Missions
2012;Springfield Cardinals
2011;San Antonio Missions
2010;NW Arkansas Naturals
2009;Midland RockHounds
2008;Arkansas Travelers
2007;San Antonio Missions
2006;Corpus Christi Hooks
2005;Midland RockHounds
2004;Frisco RoughRiders
2003;San Antonio Missions
2002;San Antonio Missions
2001;Arkansas Travelers
2000;Round Rock Express
