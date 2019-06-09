Pitching staff leads Travs to victory

TRAVELERS 6, DRILLERS 0

Ricardo Sanchez and three other pitchers combined for a shutout Saturday as the Arkansas Travelers won their fourth consecutive game by beating the Tulsa Drillers 6-0 in front of 7,329 at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Sanchez (5-4) went 5 scoreless innings, allowing 3 hits while striking out 9 and walking 2 to earn the victory. J.D. Martin (2-6) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing 5 runs and 7 hits to take the loss. He also struck out three and walked three.

Arkansas took the lead in the top of the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly by Logan Taylor that scored Evan White.

The Travelers then added four runs in the fifth to put the game out of reach. Joseph Odom walked to start the inning, and after Nick Zammarelli flied out, Odom moved to third on Joe DeCarlo's single. Odom scored on Donnie Walton's sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead, then Evan White hit a two-run home run -- his fifth of the season -- to make it 4-0. Kyle Lewis walked and scored on a wild pitch by Martin to give Arkansas a 5-0 lead.

The Travs scored their final run in the eighth inning on a solo home run by Taylor, his fourth of the season.

White and Taylor had two hits each to lead Arkansas, which finished with nine as a team.

Today's game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT TULSA DRILLERS

WHEN 1:05 p.m. Central

WHERE ONEOK Field, Tulsa

BROADCAST sportsanimal920.com, tunein.com

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RH Andrew Moore (0-3, 9.98 ERA); Drillers: RH Edwin Uceta (4-0, 2.44 ERA)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:10 p.m.

THURSDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Midland, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Midland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas League champions

YEAR;CHAMPION

2018;Tulsa Drillers

2017;Midland RockHounds

2016;Midland RockHounds

2015;Midland RockHounds

2014;Midland RockHounds

2013;San Antonio Missions

2012;Springfield Cardinals

2011;San Antonio Missions

2010;NW Arkansas Naturals

2009;Midland RockHounds

2008;Arkansas Travelers

2007;San Antonio Missions

2006;Corpus Christi Hooks

2005;Midland RockHounds

2004;Frisco RoughRiders

2003;San Antonio Missions

2002;San Antonio Missions

2001;Arkansas Travelers

2000;Round Rock Express

Sports on 06/09/2019