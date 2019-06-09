Poland gay pride parade draws thousands

People take part in a gay pride parade in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, June 8, 2019. The Equality Parade is the largest gay pride parade in central and Eastern Europe. It brought thousands of people to the streets of Warsaw at a time when the LGBT rights movement in Poland is targeted by hate speeches and a government campaign depicting it as a threat to families and society. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland -- The largest gay pride parade in central and eastern Europe brought thousands of people to the streets of Warsaw on Saturday at a time when Poland's LGBT rights movement is the target of a government campaign depicting it as a threat.

Diplomats from the United States, Canada and other Western countries continued a recent tradition of joining the festive Equality Parade to show support for a community experiencing leaps of progress and a backlash around the world.

In a first, the Polish capital's mayor also participated. Opening the parade, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski noted that it is now common for cities across Europe to support LGBT pride marches.

"Not everyone has to go to the Equality Parade but everyone should respect minority rights," Trzaskowski told the crowd from a parade float. "It's really important for me that Warsaw be open, that Warsaw be tolerant."

While many Poles in Warsaw and other cities have increasingly grown supportive of gay rights, a backlash is also underway. In recent months, officials from Poland's right-wing ruling party have portrayed the LGBT rights movement as a threat to families, children and society. They cited, in particular, the movement's calls for sex education that stresses tolerance of minority-group members.

Law and Justice party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski recently called the LGBT rights movement a foreign import that threatened the nation's identity. In conservative areas, town councils have been declaring their municipalities "LGBT free."

And on the eve of the parade, a far-right journalist on public television, Rafal Ziemkiewicz, sent chills down the spines of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community.

In a tweet, he said "one must shoot at LGBT" people, before adding "not in the literal sense of course -- but these are not people of good will or defenders of anybody's rights, [the movement is] a new mutation of Bolsheviks and Nazis."

Slava Melnyk, head of the Campaign Against Homophobia, warned about the possible consequences of such provocative language.

"His words are read by hundreds of thousands of people," he said. "It's possible that one of those people will take his word about shooting at LGBT people literally."

LGBT rights became a key topic of public debate earlier this year when Trzaskowski, from the centrist opposition party Civic Platform, issued an LGBT rights declaration. In one point, it set out the city's commitment to try and help find shelter for gay youth rejected by their parents. In another, he promised to incorporate World Health Organization guidelines on sex and tolerance education into Warsaw's school system.

Warsaw's pride parade is also being answered today with a "March for Life and the Family" in 130 Polish towns. The anti-abortion event will open Sunday with a Mass for children, and the theme this year is protecting children from premature sexualization.

Information for this article was contributed by Jari Tanner of The Associated Press.

06/09/2019