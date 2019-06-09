Rocker's no-hitter carries Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker threw a no-hitter Saturday, allowing 2 walks with 19 strikeouts to lead the Commodores to a 3-0 victory over the Duke Blue Devils in Nashville, Tenn. The victory forces a winner-take-all game today in the Nashville Super Regional.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Freshman Kumar Rocker pitched the first no-hitter Saturday in an NCAA super regional game, striking out a career-high 19 as Vanderbilt beat Duke 3-0 to force the Nashville Super Regional to a deciding third game.

Rocker, the son of former University of Arkansas assistant football coach Tracy Rocker (defensive line 2003-07), tied his previous career best through five innings with 10 strikeouts, and his slider worked so well he retired 13 of 15 Duke batters. He struck out four in the fifth with one striking out only to reach first on a wild pitch. Rocker (10-5) had not thrown more than 105 pitches in a game, but he came out for the bottom of the ninth and struck out the side swinging.

"The eighth [inning] was the one I had to get over," said Rocker, who threw 131 pitches with 89 of those strikes. "The ninth came. I said I'm here, I might as well do it."

It was the first no-hitter in the NCAA tournament since Florida's Jonathon Crawford shut out Bethune-Cookman on June 1, 2012, and the eighth in tournament history.

Now Vanderbilt (53-11) will play Duke today trying to reach its fourth College World Series and first since 2015, while the Blue Devils (35-26) haven't been since 1961.

Rocker hit the second batter he faced with a pitch near the left eye of centerfielder Kennie Taylor. He went down in pain with the sellout crowd silent while trainers treated him. Fans gave him a standing ovation when Taylor sat up, then stayed silent until he stood up and walked off the field.

Taylor was back in the dugout icing the left side of his face by the eighth inning. TV announcers said he had gotten X-rays and a CT scan at the hospital.

CHAPEL HILL SUPER REGIONAL

AUBURN 11,

NORTH CAROLINA 7

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Rankin Woley had a three-run double in the eighth inning, Edouard Julien a three-run home run in the ninth and Auburn scored nine runs in the last two innings to rally for a victory over North Carolina.

Tar Heels starter Tyler Baum left with one out in the seventh inning, having allowed just four hits and a 4-2 lead. But 5 relievers gave up 9 runs on 6 hits. Before the outburst, the Tigers' (37-25) only runs came on a two-run home run by Steven Williams in the fifth.

Conor Davis drove in a run with a double in the eighth and another scored on a wild pitch before Woley's double to right center gave Auburn its first lead at 7-5. A single and two walks loaded the bases in the ninth. Kason Hollard hit a sacrifice fly before Julien's drive to right field for his ninth home run.

North Carolina (45-18) added a pair of runs in the ninth.

LOUISVILLE SUPER REGIONAL

LOUISVILLE 12,

EAST CAROLINA 0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Bobby Miller carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the ninth inning, Justin Lavey had three RBI and the Cardinals beat East Carolina to win the NCAA super regional and reach its fourth College World Series since 2013.

Miller (7-1) hit Chandler Jenkins with a pitch to start the ninth before Thomas Francisco singled through the hole to right to end his bid for the Cardinals' first no-hitter since March 26, 1983, by Dave McCormick against Cincinnati. Michael Kirian relieved the sophomore right-hander, who walked off to a standing ovation and hugs from teammates. Miller struck out 5, walked 2 and hit 1 batter in facing 27 batters.

Kirian walked Bryant Packard to load the bases before a double play at the plate. He then hit Alec Burleson before Jake Washer's game-ending fly to center to preserve the shutout. Louisville earned its fifth trip to Omaha, Neb., and second in three years.

BATON ROUGE SUPER REGIONAL

FLORIDA STATE 6, LSU 4

BATON ROUGE -- Reese Albert hit a three-run, game-tying home run in the seventh and added a solo shot in the ninth, and Florida State earned a victory over LSU.

J.C. Flowers, who started the game in center field, recorded six outs for his 12th save this season.

LSU took a 4-0 lead with single runs in the second through fifth innings. Josh Smith had two hits and scored twice for the Tigers (40-25), while Chris Reid added two hits and singled home a run.

STARKVILLE SUPER REGIONAL

MISSISSIPPI STATE 6, STANFORD 2

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Ethan Small struck out eight over six innings, Dustin Skelton hit two doubles and Mississippi State beat Stanford.

Mississippi State (50-13) slowly broke the game open with one run in the second, two in the third and three more in the fourth to take a 6-1 lead. The Bulldogs pounded 12 hits, including five doubles.

Small (10-2) gave up just five hits and one unearned run.

LUBBOCK SUPER REGIONAL

OKLAHOMA STATE 6,

TEXAS TECH 5

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Noah Sifrit raced home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning and Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech to force a deciding Game 3 in the Lubbock Super Regional.

After Sifrit led off the ninth by drawing a walk from Clayton Beeter (0-3), the Red Raiders made a pitching change. Taylor Floyd walked two more batters to load the bases and threw three wild pitches, the last ricocheting far enough from the plate for Sifrit to take off and safely dive in head-first to end the game.

The Cowboys (40-20) led 5-4 after Colin Simpson hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth. Tech (43-18) got even in the ninth, taking advantage of an error and an infield single before Brian Klein's sacrifice fly.

At a glance

NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals

All times Central Best-of-3; x-if necessary

Louisville, Ky.

At Jim Patterson Stadium

Louisville 2, East Carolina 0

FRIDAY Louisville 14, East Carolina 1

SATURDAY Louisville 12, East Carolina 0 Louisville advances

Nashville, Tenn.

At Hawkins Field

Duke 1, Vanderbilt 0

FRIDAY Duke 18, Vanderbilt 5

SATURDAY Vanderbilt (52-11) vs. Duke (35-25), (n)

x-TODAY Vanderbilt vs. Duke, 2 p.m.

Lubbock, Texas

At Rip Griffin Park

Texas Tech 1, Oklahoma State 1

FRIDAY Texas Tech 8, Oklahoma State 6

SATURDAY Oklahoma State 6, Texas Tech 5

TODAY Texas Tech (43-18) vs. Oklahoma State (40-20), 5 p.m.

Los Angeles

At Jackie Robinson Stadium

Michigan 1, UCLA 0

FRIDAY Michigan 3, UCLA 2

SATURDAY UCLA (51-10) vs. Michigan (45-19), (n)

x-TODAY UCLA vs. Michigan, 8 p.m.

Chapel Hill, N.C.

At Boshamer Stadium

Auburn 1, North Carolina 0

SATURDAY Auburn 11, North Carolina 7

TODAY North Carolina (45-18) vs. Auburn (37-25), (n)

x-MONDAY N. Carolina vs. Auburn, noon

Starkville, Miss.

At Dudy Noble Field

Mississippi State vs. Stanford

SATURDAY Mississippi State (49-13) vs. Stanford (45-12), (n)

TODAY Miss. St. vs. Stanford, 8 p.m.

x-MONDAY Miss. St. vs. Stanford, 6 p.m.

Fayetteville

At Baum-Walker Stadium

Arkansas 1, Mississippi 0

SATURDAY Arkansas 11, Mississippi 2

TODAY Arkansas (45-17) vs. Mississippi (40-26), (n)

x-MONDAY Arkansas vs. Miss., 3 p.m.

Baton Rouge

At Alex Box Stadium

Florida State 1, LSU 0

SATURDAY Florida St. 6, LSU 4

TODAY LSU (40-25} vs. Florida State (40-21), 5 p.m.

x-MONDAY LSU vs. Fla. State, 7:30 p.m.

Sports on 06/09/2019