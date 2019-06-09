Saturday crashes leave 3 drivers dead in state

Three people died in vehicle accidents Saturday morning across Arkansas, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary crash reports.

A vehicle driven by Donald W. Dobins, 49, of Pencil Bluff in Montgomery County, crashed at 1:35 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 70 near Reynolds Road in Glenwood, a report said. Dobins was driving east when his car crossed the centerline and struck a tree, the report said.

Neither of his two passengers were injured, and troopers said road conditions were dry and clear at the time of the crash.

Javerius Arkese Brown, 23, of Gould, died Saturday just before 4 a.m. after his vehicle left the westbound lane of U.S. 278 in Drew County and overturned several times, ejecting him, a report said. Officers said the road conditions were dry.

At 10:42 a.m., Pocahontas resident Randy Byrd, 59, died after a tire on his motorcycle blew out, officers said.

The accident report said Byrd lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown off on U.S. 67 at South Pender Road near Pocahontas in Randolph County. No one else was injured in the crash, according to the report.

Road conditions were listed as dry, and the sky was clouded, the report said.

Metro on 06/09/2019