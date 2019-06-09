Sela outlasts powerful serve to advance

A week of rain at last gave way to breezy sunshine for the semifinal rounds of the Little Rock Open.

Forced indoors by wet weather for most of the event, players on the Association of Tennis Professional's Challenger Tour took to the outdoor hardcourts at Rebsamen Tennis Center in Little Rock on Saturday.

At a glance LITTLE ROCK OPEN RESULTS at Rebsamen Tennis Center, Little Rock SINGLES SEMIFINALS (12) Duck-hee Lee def. (7) Darian King, 6-0, 6-0 (8) Dudi Sela def. (13) Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, 6-3, 7-6 (9) DOUBLES SEMIFINALS Matias Franco Descotte/Orlando Luz def. John Paul Fruttero/Ji Sung Nam, 0-6, 7-6 (6), 12-10 Treat Huey/Max Schnur def. Hans Hach Verdugo/Donald Young, 3-6, 6-3, 10-5

Israeli Dudi Sela advanced to today's singles final with a 6-3, 7-6 (11-9) victory over American Thai Kwiatkowski. South Korean Duck-hee Lee advanced with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Darian King of Bridgetown, Barbados.

"Everyone in the event is a solid player," said Sela, 34 of Kiryat Shmona, Isreal. "You can lose to anyone. Everyone here plays well."

Sela, currently ranked 209th in the world, reached a ranking of 29 on July 20, 2009. He has played in at least the second round of the Australian, French, and U.S. Opens, and Wimbledon, in which he played in the fourth round in 2009.

Sela missed seven months last season with wrist and back injuries.

"Now I'm better," Sela said. "I hope to get back to the top 100 this year."

Kwiatkowski, 24 of Charlotte, N.C., is currently ranked 248th in the world by the ATP. He won the NCAA men's singles championship for Virginia in 2017. He lost in the opening round of the 2017 U.S. Open.

Sela said he knew of Kwiatkowski's powerful serve, but it particularly impressed him early in the only match the two had ever played together.

Kwiatkowski was perfect on his first 11 first-serves. Seven were aces. He served to tie the first set at 2-2, but Sela held serve in response. When Kwiatkowski served, trailing 2-3, he went up 15-love with an ace but missed five of his next six first-serves. Sela broke Kwiatkowski to go up 4-2 en route to his 6-3 first-set victory.

"I was redlining a little bit in the first," Kwiatkowski said. "I definitely needed to dial back a little bit. When I did that, he stepped up really well. I just didn't come out with the right mentality, but I obviously couldn't sustain serving the way I did in the first two games."

"He has such a big serve," Sela said. "I was waiting for my opportunity, for him to miss his first serve, and I finally did. I was thinking, I just have to be solid with my game, and maybe he will miss. Overall, it was a good match for me. I'm pleased with the way I have played this whole week."

Sela appeared to take control of the second set from the start. He served at 3-1, but Kwiatkowski broke to start a rebound that led to his 6-5 lead. Sela served to tie the match and force a seven-point tiebreak.

Kwiatkowski led 4-1, but Sela fought back to tie at 7-7. It was tied at 9-9 before Sela won the final two points to advance to the championship match.

"He played great," Sela said. "I played OK. I played very solid. I'm happy that I made it through."

"This guy's obviously been on Tour for a very long time," Kwiatkowski said. "He's proved himself time and time again. Now he's trying to get back to where he was, and I think he's going to get there. He knows what he's doing with every shot. Every shot has a purpose, and it's very difficult to play somebody like that."

Sela lost his only previous match with Lee.

"He's very solid," Sela said. "He doesn't have the big service of [Kwiatkowski], but he's very solid. He moves very well. He has a good backhand, and he's a smart guy."

