Police: 1 killed in shooting at Little Rock apartment

by Josh Snyder | Today at 8:05 a.m. 1comment

Police are investigating after a shooting early Sunday killed one person in Little Rock, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched just before 2 a.m. to the Spanish Valley Apartments at 5300 Baseline Road, according to a statement by Officer Eric Barnes, spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department. Once at the apartments, police found a male victim lying in the complex. He was later pronounced dead, Barnes said.

Detectives are investigating the shooting, authorities said, and no information about suspects was available at the time of the statement.

