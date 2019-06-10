The Nation in Brief

Isaiah Allen, a resident of the damaged apartments, holds onto Princess, as he watches officials respond to a scene after a crane collapsed into Elan City Lights apartments in Dallas, Sunday, June 9, 2019. Allen was in his apartment when he said he heard what he thought was the loudest thunderclap he had ever heard but quickly realized the sound came from the collapsed crane. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

One woman killedin crane collapse

DALLAS -- A construction crane buffeted by high winds during a storm collapsed on a Dallas apartment building Sunday, killing one woman in the building and injuring at least six more people, two of them critically, a fire official said.

Crews searching the Elan City Lights building found the body of a woman inside after the crane collapsed, ripping a large gash into the side of the structure, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said during a press briefing.

Evans said it is too early to say whether there may be more people injured or killed.

"We only hope that what we've found up to this point is where the damage and where the impact stops," he said.

Of those injured, two were listed in critical condition, three had suffered serious injuries and one suffered minor injuries and was later discharged from a hospital, Evans said.

The crane fell after the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area, warning of heavy rain, damaging gusts and large hail. The weather service said winds could exceed 70 miles per hour.

Man with BB gunspooks pride rally

WASHINGTON -- A man threatened another person with a BB gun during an LGBT pride parade in the nation's capital and set off a panic that sent hundreds of people, who mistakenly believed gunshots were fired, running in fear, police said Sunday.

Aftabjit Singh, 38, was arrested on weapons possession and disorderly conduct charges after Saturday evening's incident in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C., where thousands of people packed the streets to celebrate in the city's annual pride parade.

Although no gunshots were fired, hundreds of people ran from the area, knocking down metal police barricades and running into stores, fearing that a gunman had opened fire on the crowd of revelers. Seven people were taken to local hospitals for injuries they suffered while fleeing the area, authorities said.

Inside a small park in Dupont Circle, Singh pulled the BB gun on another person who was "hitting his significant other," according to a police report. People began running from the area and police officers who were keeping watch over the festivities heard attendees shouting that there was a man with a gun.

As the officers got closer, someone in the crowd pointed to Singh and said he had a gun in his bag. An officer stopped Singh and noticed what appeared to be a silver handgun sticking out of his brown bag that was underneath a tree, the report said. The weapon turned out to be a BB gun, police said.

3 Amish childrenkilled in collision

ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A third child who was in an Amish horse-drawn carriage that was struck by a drunken driver in southern Michigan has died, authorities said Sunday.

Two children, ages 6 and 2, died at the scene of Friday evening's crash. A 4-year-old later died at a hospital, and another young child and a woman who were in the carriage remained hospitalized with serious injuries, State Trooper Seth Reed told the Detroit Free Press.

The pickup's driver, 21-year-old Tyler Frye, of Angola, Ind., faces three counts of driving while intoxicated causing death and two counts of driving while intoxicated causing serious injury, Reed said.

The crash happened in Branch County's Algansee Township, near Michigan's borders with Indiana and Ohio amid an area that has numerous Amish communities.

Police said all seven people in the carriage -- two adults and five children -- were ejected in the crash.

The relationships of those in the carriage were unclear.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

