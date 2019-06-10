Arkansas-Florida State will meet Saturday in Omaha

This file photo shows Creighton hosting Nebraska in an NCAA college baseball game in Omaha, Neb., at the home of the College World Series, TD Ameritrade Park. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

— Arkansas' first game at this year's College World Series will be played Saturday.

The Razorbacks and Florida State are scheduled to throw a 6 p.m. first pitch at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. The game will be televised by ESPN.

The Arkansas-FSU game will be the late game on the first day of the College World Series. Michigan and Texas Tech will play the early game Saturday at 1 p.m.

The losers of Saturday's games will play in an elimination game Monday at 1 p.m., while the winners Saturday will play a non-elimination game Monday at 6 p.m.

The second four-team bracket will play Sunday in Omaha, beginning with a 1 p.m. game between Vanderbilt and Louisville. The Sunday nightcap between Mississippi State and Auburn is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.