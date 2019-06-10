Arkansas lottery sees increases in revenue, amount raised for scholarships in May

Office of of the Arkansas Lottery director Bishop Woosley is shown in this file photo.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s revenue in May increased by about $700,000 over a year ago to $41.1 million and the amount raised for college scholarships edged up by about $360,000 to $8.3 million.

The lottery’s scratch-off ticket revenues last month dipped from a year ago, while the draw-game revenues increased over a year ago, according to a monthly report sent to the lottery oversight committee and Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Through the first 11 months of the fiscal year, the lottery’s revenues totaled $477.8 million and the amount raised for college scholarships reached $84.9 million.

Last year, lottery Director Bishop Woosley projected fiscal year 2019 revenues of $482.9 million and net proceeds for college scholarships at $85.9 million.

In fiscal year 2018, the lottery collected a record $500.4 million in revenue. The lottery also raised $91.9 million for college scholarships — the third largest in a fiscal year.

The record amount of net proceeds for college scholarships raised by the lottery was $97.5 million in fiscal year 2012.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.