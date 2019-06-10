Arkansas man, 41, killed in shootout with deputies, police say

Deputies fatally shot a 41-year-old man after he exchanged gunfire with them Sunday evening, authorities said Monday.

The Arkansas State Police said Van Buren County deputies responded to a house for a reported disturbance around 10:40 p.m. in the 200 block of Hazel Avenue in Shirley.

William James Beck began shooting at deputies, police said.

Deputies inside and outside of the residence returned fire and fatally struck Beck, authorities said. State police said deputies recovered a gun near his body.

An autopsy was being performed at the state Crime Laboratory.

State Police plan to review the shooting and forward its findings to the local prosecutor's office.

It wasn’t immediately known how many deputies shot at Beck.