Arkansas State Police assisting in search for missing 12-year-old boy

Police in northeast Arkansas are searching for a 12-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since Saturday night.

Arkansas State Police said early Monday that troopers were asked to assist the Hoxie Police Department in locating Ethan Bailey, who was last seen shortly before midnight Saturday in the 100 block of Detroit Street in Hoxie.

The agency noted that an Amber Alert has not been issued in the case.

Ethan stands 4 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 60 pounds and has brown hair and a small mole on the left side of his face. He left the area on a black bicycle with green wheel rims and handlebars, state police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police in Hoxie at (870) 886-2525, extension 7.