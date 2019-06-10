Buehler, Muncy lead Dodgers past rival Giants

SAN FRANCISCO -- Walker Buehler and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat ace Madison Bumgarner and the San Francisco Giants 1-0 on Sunday.

Max Muncy homered into McCovey Cove off Bumgarner (3-6) in the first inning, then exchanged words with the ace as he rounded the bases. Nine of Muncy's 13 home runs have come on the road.

Buehler (7-1) allowed 5 hits, struck out 9 and walked 1 over 7 innings. The right-hander allowed one runner past second base and struck out the side in the fourth. Buehler also beat the Giants on April 30 and is 3-0 in five starts against San Francisco.

Pedro Baez worked around a walk in the eighth, and Kenley Jansen struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances to complete the Dodgers' major league-high ninth shutout this season.

Bumgarner left a 92-mph fastball high over the plate to Muncy, who crushed the ball 426 feet into the waters past the walkway beyond the right-field wall.

Already frustrated by two pitches that didn't go his way against leadoff hitter Kike Hernandez, Bumgarner was even more angry after Muncy admired his home run while slowly walking toward first base. Bumgarner walked toward Muncy and the two players appeared to yell at one another as Muncy rounded the bag.

Plate umpire Will Little rushed out and walked Bumgarner back toward the mound as Muncy continued around the bases. Muncy then shouted toward Bumgarner again as he crossed the plate.

Bumgarner allowed 4 hits in 7 innings and is winless in his last 6 starts against the Dodgers.

REDS 4, PHILLIES 3 Joey Votto tied the game with a two-out single in the seventh inning and Eugenio Suarez followed with the go-ahead hit to rally Cincinnati over host Philadelphia.

BRAVES 7, MARLINS 6 (12) Matt Joyce delivered a tiebreaking RBI single in the 12th to help visiting Atlanta rally past Miami.

METS 6, ROCKIES 1 Noah Syndergaard allowed one hit in seven shutout innings as host New York beat Colorado.

BREWERS 5, PIRATES 2 Christian Yelich hit his major-league leading 24th home run and Milwaukee beat visiting Pittsburgh for a three-game sweep.

NATIONALS 5, PADRES 2 Howie Kendrick, Trea Turner, Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon hit consecutive home runs off Craig Stammen with one out in the eighth inning as Washington beat host San Diego.

CUBS 5, CARDINALS 1 Kyle Hendricks tossed one-run ball over seven innings, lifting host Chicago over St. Louis.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 6, RED SOX 1 Brandon Lowe hit a pair of solo home runs and visiting Tampa Bay beat Boston.

TWINS 12, TIGERS 2 Nelson Cruz homered for the fourth consecutive game and Minnesota connected four times in all to rout host Detroit.

YANKEES 7, INDIANS 6 (10) Aaron Hicks delivered an RBI double with two outs in the 10th as visiting New York defeated Cleveland.

ASTROS 4, ORIOLES 0 Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run home run in his major league debut, Wade Miley pitched into the seventh inning and host Houston beat Baltimore.

WHITE SOX 5, ROYALS 2 Eloy Jimenez launched a 471-foot home run, Reynaldo Lopez bounced back with six effective innings and visiting Chicago defeated Kansas City.

ATHLETICS 9, RANGERS 8 Khris Davis homered for the first time in nearly a month as Oakland hung on to beat host Texas.

MARINERS 9, ANGELS 3 Edwin Encarnacion hit two home runs and Tom Murphy added two more in visiting Seattle's victory over Los Angeles.

INTERLEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 8, BLUE JAYS 2 Carson Kelly and Ketel Marte homered during an eight-run burst in the third inning and Arizona beat host Toronto.

