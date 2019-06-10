England defeats newcomer Scotland

Nikita Parris scored for England in the first half Sunday against Scotland in the Women’s World Cup in Nice, France. England won 2-1.

NICE, France -- Ellen White got England off to a winning start at the Women's World Cup, curling in a shot to give the 2015 semifinalists a 2-1 victory against tournament newcomers Scotland.

In a dominant first half, Nikita Parris netted a penalty in the 14th minute before White struck in the 40th on the French Riviera.

But there was no repeat of England's 6-0 rout of its neighbor at the European Championship two years ago, with Scotland ensuring it was a nervy end for England Coach Phil Neville's side after Claire Emslie pulled one back in the 79th.

But the 20th-ranked Scots couldn't produce an equalizer against No. 3 England in Group D, which also features Japan and Argentina.

Despite FIFA's attempts to talk up ticket sales at the World Cup, the stadium in Nice was only about a third full with the attendance given as 13,188.

ITALY 2, AUSTRALIA 1

VALENCIENNE, France -- Barbara Bonansea scored twice, including the game-winner in stoppage time, as Italy upset Australia.

Bonansea got past Australian captain Sam Kerr with a header that caught goalkeeper Lydia Williams off guard in the fifth minute of stoppage time. The Juventus player also had the equalizer in the 56th minute for the 15th-ranked Italians, who are making their first appearance in the World Cup since 1999.

Sam Kerr, playing in her third World Cup, scored her first-ever goal in the tournament in the 22nd minute for the sixth-ranked Matildas. She celebrated by punching the corner flag in a tribute to Australia soccer great Tim Cahill.

BRAZIL 3, JAMAICA 0

GRENOBLE, France -- Cristiane scored all three goals and Brazil spoiled Jamaica's first-ever Women's World Cup match with a victory.

The veteran forward's goal in the 64th minute for the hat trick came on a free kick that curled just under the crossbar. She also scored in the 15th and 50th minutes for the Brazilians, who were playing without star Marta. The six-time women's world player of the year was ruled out of the match because of a left thigh injury.

The loss could have been worse for the Reggae Girlz, but goalkeeper Sydney Schneider stopped Andressa's penalty kick in the 38th minute. The save prompted countryman Usain Bolt to tweet "Yes mi keeper." Jamaica is the first Caribbean nation to play in the Women's World Cup.

It is Brazil's first hat trick in a World Cup since 1999. Cristiane is the ninth player overall to score 10 career World Cup goals; Marta holds the record with 15.

