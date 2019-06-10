Goff's deal a big piece of Rams' puzzle

LOS ANGELES -- Shortly before Kevin Demoff was scheduled Friday to lead a tour of progress made on the Los Angeles Rams' $5 billion Inglewood stadium, the team's chief operating officer addressed an impending ancillary issue that figures to cost the team more than $30 million a year:

Jared Goff's next contract.

The Rams quarterback is signed through the 2020 season, but his future compensation came into focus Thursday after the Philadelphia Eagles gave quarterback Carson Wentz a four-year extension that is reportedly worth $128 million, with $107 million guaranteed.

Goff was the first pick in the 2016 draft. Wentz was the second. They share the same representation business.

The Eagles broke from recent NFL tradition by giving their quarterback an extension after his third NFL season. Most teams have waited until the completion of the fourth to reward quarterbacks.

"I'm sure Jared went to bed happy last night," Demoff told reporters. "I don't think he was disappointed to see Carson do that."

But Wentz's situation will not affect the timing of an extension for Goff, Demoff said.

"They seem to be on a different timetable than we are," Demoff said of the Eagles. "I don't think we're naive enough to say that Carson's signing is not relevant. I just don't think it changes the timing.

"The Eagles focused on what they thought was best for their organization. We're going to focus on what's best for our organization."

Goff, 24, will carry a salary-cap number of $8.9 million during the upcoming season, according to overthecap.com. In April, the Rams exercised their fifth-year option on Goff, which would give him a salary of about $22 million in 2020 if he does not sign an extension before then.

Goff is 24-14 as a starter. He made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons, led the Rams to consecutive NFC West titles and to the Super Bowl last season. He has completed 62% of his passes, 65 for touchdowns, with 26 interceptions.

Demoff and General Manager Les Snead previously have said that preliminary discussions about a possible extension might begin after the Rams complete their offseason program. The Rams finish up with a mandatory minicamp Tuesday.

"He's an important piece of our future," Demoff said of Goff. "I don't think the timing of when we sign Jared, or begin those talks, really is reflective of how we value him."

Last summer, the Rams signed receiver Brandin Cooks to an extension that included more than $50 million in guarantees. They gave running back Todd Gurley, who was entering his fourth NFL season, $45 million in guarantees. They signed offensive lineman Rob Havenstein to a deal that includes $16 million in guarantees, and then finished by giving defensive lineman Aaron Donald a $135 million deal that includes $86 million in guarantees.

Cornerback Marcus Peters, middle linebacker Cory Littleton, tight end Tyler Higbee and offensive lineman Austin Blythe are among young players entering the final year of their contracts, making them candidates for extensions.

Veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, who has a salary cap number of $16.7 million, and cornerback Aqib Talib ($8 million) are in the final year of their contracts.

"The numbers would be tough, quite frankly, if you look at where we're at, doing a significant change to Jared's contract this year," Demoff said.

"It would probably hamper our ability to take care of some of the guys that we're looking at for 2020."

But Demoff noted that "I would never mistake how we're staggering our contracts based on how we feel about Jared or any player. ... We loved Aaron Donald. We tried for 18 months to get an Aaron Donald deal done. ... Aaron's the best example of your love for a player, and how badly you want them, doesn't always come down to how quickly they sign."

Sports on 06/10/2019