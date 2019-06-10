• Robert Majure and Tristan Romine-Mann were sentenced to five days in jail for dumping horse lubricant mixed with gold glitter on two police officers at a protest in Portland, Ore., when the officers asked to see what was in two 4-gallon buckets they were carrying.

• Lee Ehmke, CEO of the Houston Zoo, said the zoo "wanted to build on Texas pride" when it relocated endangered whooping cranes to its new, $20 million Wetlands Exhibit after the birds' federally funded habitat in Maryland closed.

• Susan Schill, city attorney in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., said penalties for a first finable offense would be $50, with additional costs bringing the total to $313, under a proposed ordinance that would impose fines on the parents of young bullies.

• Mindy Rackley and Kendall Brown said they've been deluged with offers to host their wedding rehearsal after they posted on social media that a restaurant in O'Fallon, Mo., canceled the event upon learning they're gay when an employee called to confirm details of the dinner and asked for the groom's name.

• Barbara Srinivasan said she and her husband were arguing at a central Florida restaurant when Benjamin Hernandez, a stranger who now faces an aggravated battery charge, confronted Srikanth Srinivasan and delivered a punch that caused him to fall and hit his head on the floor, later resulting in the man's death.

• Mariette LeFort and Eric LeFort, former managers of an apartment complex in St. Martin, Miss., face embezzlement charges and are accused of stealing $50,000 in tenants' rent money before sending them eviction notices, officials said.

• Kyle Hanten, co-owner of a gay-friendly bar in St. Louis, spotted a plume of black smoke outside the establishment and found that two rainbow fabric banners had been set on fire, prompting police to investigate, on the same night that two banners disappeared from an area church.

• Tony Gibson, 39, of Roselawn, Ind., who pleaded guilty in a 2016 Lake Michigan boat crash that killed two passengers, avoided a prison sentence in the case and was ordered to serve time in a work-release program followed by probation.

• David Klein, 53, was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of a fellow homeless man who was set on fire in a cardboard box while he was sleeping behind a shuttered New Orleans grocery store.

