Life-size Al Capone statue returned to spot next to historic Hot Springs bar

A life-size statue of Al Capone that was carried off and damaged in March has been returned to its bench outside the Ohio Club in downtown Hot Springs.

Club owner Mike Pettey and patrons celebrated Capone’s return Saturday night at the establishment.

Following $3,500 worth of repairs performed to fix the damage done to the statue as the result of criminal mischief late the night of March 16, the statue was paraded through the bar at 336 Central Ave. with fanfare and placed back in its seat.

The Ohio Club raised $2,500 in donations for the Garland County Historical Society by selling red T-shirts themed around the mobster’s capture, emblazoned with messages like “I kidnapped Big Al.”

Only 250 of the shirts were made. They were sold for $20 apiece.

Going forward, the statue will be zip tied and handcuffed to his seat, and the bar owner said he’ll be watched closely.

The statue is also sporting a new, black suit. Capone will continue to wear his iconic white fedora and white shoes.

For the club owner, having Al Capone back in his proper place makes everything seem normal again.

"I'd hear people going by saying 'That's just not right, him not being here.' People love him in his new suit. So many people have taken pictures of him and the new suit. It's good to have him back and have people having fun with it."

Pettey extended a word of gratitude to Ohio Club bartender Brittany Davis.

"She did all the hand and face detail work. She does phenomenal work, and for free. She just loves it. She helps keep him touched up," he said.