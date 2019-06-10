Police Beat

Man accused of tire-theft attempt

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department said they found a man trying to steal tires from the city compound while intoxicated on Sunday.

At 3:08 a.m. an officer arrived at the compound on West 13th Street. The officer reported finding Christopher Shaw, 32, who does not have a listed address, at the intersection of West 14th and Sycamore streets.

Shaw told police that he was walking from downtown and entered the compound, according to the report. He unlooped the barbed wire from the compound's fencing and got stuck within the area, police said.

A neighbor said he saw Shaw stacking tires close to the fence.

Shaw was charged with breaking or entering and public intoxication.

Metro on 06/10/2019