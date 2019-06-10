Arkansas man killed when pickup runs off state highway, hits embankment

A northern Arkansas man died after his pickup ran off the side of a state highway and struck an embankment on Saturday, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said it happened around 7:30 p.m. as 59-year-old James Willard Tomes was driving east along Arkansas 178 near Mountain Home.

Police said Tomes’ pickup ran off the right side of the road, and he overcorrected. That caused him to lose control of the truck before it hit a dirt embankment, according to a crash report.

Tomes, a Mountain Home resident, suffered fatal injuries.

Police noted clear weather and dry roads at the time.

The wreck was one of at least four that happened across Arkansas on Saturday, according to preliminary figures.

At least 196 people have been killed in crashes throughout Arkansas so far this year, including at least 10 in June, records show.