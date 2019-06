Nadal gets extended, takes 12th in Paris

Spain's Rafael Nadal, right, holds the trophy as he celebrates his record 12th French Open tennis tournament title after winning his men's final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem, left, in four sets, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 9, 2019.

PARIS -- For a few, fleeting moments Sunday, Rafael Nadal found his French Open supremacy seemingly threatened by Dominic Thiem, a younger, talented opponent challenging him in the final for the second consecutive year.

A poor game from Nadal allowed Thiem to break him and even things at a set apiece. That development brought fans to their feet in Court Philippe Chatrier, roaring and clapping and, above all, wondering: Was this, now, a real contest? Could Thiem push Nadal more? Could Thiem make this surge last? Would Nadal falter?

That the questions arose at all was significant. The answers arrived swiftly.

Nadal reasserted himself, as he usually does at Roland Garros, by grabbing 16 of the next 17 points and 12 of the remaining 14 games, pulling away to beat Thiem 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 for his record-extending 12th championship at the French Open.

"He stepped on me," Thiem said. "The numbers are crazy. He won it 12 times."

No one in tennis ever has won any major tournament that frequently. Then again, no one ever has been as suited for success on any of the sport's surfaces as this 33-year-old Spaniard is on red clay: Nadal is 93-2 for his career at Roland Garros, winning four in a row from 2005-08, five in a row from 2010-14, and now three in a row.

"I can't explain my emotions," said the No. 2-seeded Nadal, who dropped to his back after the final point, getting that rust-colored dirt all over his neon yellow shirt, then wiped away tears during the trophy ceremony.

Looking at the bigger picture, he is now up to 18 Grand Slam trophies, moving within two of Roger Federer's men's record of 20.

Nadal, however, did not want to entertain any discussion of a pursuit of Federer.

"I am not very worried about this stuff," Nadal said. "You can't be frustrated all the time because the neighbor has a bigger house than you or a bigger TV or better garden."

Thiem, a 25-year-old Austrian who was seeded No. 4 and upset No. 1 Novak Djokovic in a rain-interrupted semifinal played over two days, was eyeing his first major title in this rematch of the 2018 final in Paris. But again, he couldn't solve Nadal.

"First thing that I want to say is congrats to Dominic. I feel sorry, because he deserves it here, too," Nadal said. "He has an unbelievable intensity."

So does Nadal. This had been, by his lofty standards, a rough season, from the most lopsided Grand Slam final loss of his career -- against Djokovic at the Australian Open -- to entering May without a title for the first year since 2004. Injuries, as often is the case with Nadal, were a problem, including a bad right knee.

"Mentally, I lost a little bit [of] energy, because I had too many issues in a row," said Nadal, tapping his right fingers on his temple.

He started to right himself by taking the Italian Open title on clay last month.

"It was very important for him to win in Rome. It was like he realized that he was getting back on the good level, on the right path," said Nadal's coach, 1998 French Open champion Carlos Moya, "and gaining a lot of confidence."

Soon enough, Nadal found himself in a familiar position in Paris: playing in the final, and winning it.

This one began on a cloudy afternoon, with the temperature in the low 60s and a slight breeze. In the initial game, three of the five points lasted at least 11 strokes.

By the end of the 3-hour, 1-minute match, 46 points went 10 strokes or more. Each man claimed half.

From the get-go, it was such a physical grind that Nadal was soaked with sweat and changed shirts after seven games, eliciting catcalls from the stands. Early on, there were no signs of fatigue for Thiem, even though he was competing for a fourth consecutive day.

Thiem nosed ahead first, closing a 12-stroke exchange by ripping a forehand to earn the first break point, then converting it with an overhead on a 20-stroke exchange for a 3-2 edge.

Nadal immediately responded. He grabbed the next four games, using a drop shot to help break for a 5-3 lead, then a serve-and-volley to help hold for the set.

Thiem bounced back, if only briefly. He broke Nadal to take the second set. That was the only set Thiem has managed to steal from Nadal in four career meetings at Roland Garros.

By now, Nadal was creating magic at the net, and he won the point on 23 of 27 times he went forward. One drop volley was spun so marvelously that it landed on Thiem's side, then bounced back toward the net. All Thiem could do was watch -- and offer an appreciative thumbs up.

"Almost everybody will tell you that he's one of the best volleyers of our game," Thiem said. "Because the last time he missed a volley was, maybe, seven years ago, I guess."

Thiem began to wilt. Soon enough, it was over. Nadal still reigns on clay.

Photo by AP/CHRISTOPHE ENA

Rafael Nadal won his record 12th French Open title Sunday, defeating Dominic Thiem in four sets, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris.

Sports on 06/10/2019