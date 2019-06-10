GOLF

McIlroy wins by 7

Rory McIlroy closed with a 9-under 61 on Sunday for a seven-shot victory at the Canadian Open at Hamilton, Ontario. Starting the day in a three-way tie for the lead, McIlroy ended any suspense about who would emerge as the champion with five birdies in his first seven holes, none from longer than 8 feet. The only question on the back nine was whether McIlroy would shoot the 11th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history. He kept firing at flags and even though he missed three of his final four greens, he had a chance on the par-4 18th. But his shot from a greenside bunker went long, and he ended up tapping in for bogey to finish with a tournament-record 22-under 258. It was McIlroy's 16th PGA Tour victory and 25th victory worldwide, and the fourth by at least seven shots. The world's fourth-ranked player will hope to ride the momentum into this week's U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Shane Lowry and Webb Simpson tied for second at Hamilton Golf and Country Club. Adam Hadwin was the low Canadian, finishing alone in 6th at 12 under.

Thompson victorious

Lexi Thompson made a 20-foot putt for an eagle on the 18th hole Sunday to complete a late comeback and win the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Galloway, N.J. Trailing Jeongeun Lee6 by two strokes after the 15th, Thompson finished birdie-par-eagle to finish up a round of 4-under-par 67 and a 54-hole score of 12-under 201. She posted her 11th career LPGA Tour victory and extended her streak to seven consecutive years with at least one victory on the tour. Lee6, the champion of the U.S. Women's Open who was playing two groups behind Thompson, lost her lead with three consecutive bogeys from holes 13 through 15 over the Bay Course at Seaview before bouncing back with a birdie at No. 16 to tie Thompson. However, needing an eagle to force a playoff after reaching the green in two, she just missed a 45-foot putt to tie and had to settle for a birdie, giving her a 70 and second place at 202. Ally McDonald, seeking her first career LPGA Tour victory, challenged on the back nine and took third place at 204 aft a 70. Two-time ShopRite LPGA champion Anna Nordqvist had a 69 for fourth place at 206. Mariah Stackhouse, who began the day one stroke off the lead, fell back with a double bogey at the fifth hole and couldn't come back. Her round of 74 left her in a three-way tie for fifth at 207 with Ariya Jutanugarn (68) and Yu Liu (72). Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 72 and was tied in a pack for 11th place at 4-under 209. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) also had a 72 on Sunday and was tied for 34th at 1-under 212.

Gibson takes Pro-Am

Rhein Gibson shot an 8-under 63 on Sunday to win the Web.com Tour's BMW Charity Pro-Am at Greenville, S.C., with a 21-under 193. Gibson was 3 strokes ahead of Michael Miller (68), who finished alone in second place. Brian Campbell (64), Jonathan Randolph (66) and Kristoffer Ventura (69) were tied for third at 16 under. Ryan Brehm (66), Brian Richey (66) and Chris Baker (70) were tied for sixth at 15 under. Tag Ridings (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 2-over 73 on Sunday and finished at 5-under 209. Gibson has been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records for the lowest official round of golf ever recorded, a 16-under 55 in 2012 at River Oaks Golf Club in Edmond, Okla.

McCarron wins in Japan

Scott McCarron had three birdies on the back nine to pull away for a 5-under 67 and a three-shot victory in the MasterCard Japan Championship at Chiba, Japan. McCarron, who finished at 13-under 203 at Narita Golf Club, won for the third time this year to extend his lead in the Charles Schwab Cup. It was his fourth consecutive year of multiple victories. Billy Andrade (68) and Kirk Triplett (69) tied for second. Andrade's birdie at No. 10 gave him a share of the lead with McCarron, but he dropped a shot on the 11th and never caught up. Instead, Andrade had to settle for his fifth top 10 on the season.

MOTOR SPORTS

Cup race postponed

The break in NASCAR's Cup Series schedule will have to wait at least an extra day. Sunday's race at Michigan International Speedway was postponed because of rain and was rescheduled for 4 p.m. Central today, the second time in just over a month that a Cup race has been pushed past the weekend because of the weather. The race at Dover early last month was also pushed to Monday, leaving a quick turnaround before the following Saturday's race in Kansas. That's not an issue this time, as the Cup schedule has an open date next weekend before resuming June 23 at Sonoma. Of course, that means this delay will eat into that time off. Sunday's race never began, and the postponement was announced after a delay of about 2½ hours from the scheduled start time. There was a brief moment, about 90 minutes before the postponement, when a start seemed imminent. Detroit Lions Coach Matt Patricia, the grand marshal, even gave the command for drivers to start their engines. Cars were on the track, but rain quickly forced them to come onto pit road. Last year's June race at Michigan was shortened by rain, but it ended on Sunday as planned. Clint Bowyer won that one. Kevin Harvick won the August Cup race at MIS.

BASEBALL

Ortiz shot, wounded

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at nearly point-blank range Sunday night in his native Dominican Republic, authorities said. Ortiz was at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo around 8:50 p.m. when the gunman approached from behind and shot him. Ortiz was taken to a medical facility where he underwent surgery and his condition was stable, National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said. The gunman was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar, Bautista said. He said police are waiting until the man undergoes treatment for his injuries before questioning him. Investigators are trying to determine whether Ortiz was the intended target, Bautista said. Two other people were wounded. Ortiz, 43, hit 541 home runs in 20 major league seasons, including 14 with the Red Sox. He helped lead Boston to three World Series titles and retired after the 2016 season. He was a 10-time All-Star and two-time World Series MVP, in 2004 and 2013.

Cano back on IL

Four days after re-injuring his left quadriceps, Robinson Cano is back on the injured list. The New York Mets made that decision and transaction Sunday morning when Cano was unable to play in the series finale against the Colorado Rockies. Right-hander Tim Peterson was called up from Class AAA Syracuse to take Cano's roster spot. This is the latest chapter in the strange saga of Cano's hurt leg. He initially strained his left quad on May 22 when running out a groundball. He returned Wednesday for four innings and two at-bats, but limped to first base on another grounder. That put Cano and the Mets in wait-and-see mode, with daily pregame workouts and evaluations to see if he could play that night, which for three days in a row resulted in the same answer: Cano couldn't go. On Sunday, the Mets decided to stop playing short-handed.

Martinez still out

Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez was out of the starting lineup Sunday for the fourth consecutive game because of back tightness. Boston Manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Martinez, 31, "is feeling better, but he's not ready to play." Martinez has not started eight of the last 20 games. He missed four games in Toronto from May 21-23. Cora said the first two games were because of illness and the last two because of his back. Martinez hit .330 with 43 home runs and a major league-leading 130 RBI last year after signing a $110 million, five-year contract. He is batting .296 with 12 home runs and 33 RBI this season -- down from .318 with 21 home runs and 54 RBI at this point last year. Boston also is without first basemen Mitch Moreland (strained right quadriceps) and Steve Pearce (lower back strain).

German has hip flexor

The New York Yankees placed right-hander Domingo German on the injured list with a left hip flexor, an injury that has bothered him for a few weeks but he didn't disclose to the team until Saturday. German has an 8.59 ERA in his past 3 starts, a span in which he has given up 7 home runs in 142/3 innings. He was touched for 2 home runs, including a 2-run tiebreaker by Carlos Santana in the sixth inning Friday in a 5-2 loss that denied German his 10th victory. Manager Aaron Boone said the right-hander will undergo an MRI today. German is 0-1 with two no-decisions in his past three starts. Prior to that, he was 9-1 with a 2.60 ERA.

HORSE RACING

Meet to continue

A second horse in two days and the 29th overall has died at Santa Anita, where management has chosen to continue racing for the rest of the current meet. Truffalino collapsed in the final stages of the third race on turf Sunday. A track spokesman said the 3-year-old filly died of a heart attack. She was trained by Hall of Famer Richard Mandella and was ridden by Joe Talamo. Truffalino had one win in six career starts and earnings of $53,602, according to Equibase. A day earlier, Formal Dude pulled up in the 10th race and was vanned off the track after breaking down nearing the finish line. Tiago Pereira was aboard the favorite trained by Phil D'Amato. The 4-year-old gelding was winless in six career starts and had earnings of $15,127, according to Equibase. Formal Dude was euthanized. The California Horse Racing Board has recommended that the track suspend the remaining days of its meet, which is set to end June 23. However, Santa Anita management has chosen to continue racing.

