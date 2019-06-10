Shooting victim dies at LR scene

Police responded to a shooting early Sunday at apartments on Baseline Road, where they found a wounded man who later died, marking Little Rock's 18th homicide this year.

Officers arrived at Spanish Valley Apartments at 1:56 a.m. and discovered Jeremy Chambers, 27, had multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency workers determined that Chambers was dead when they arrived to treat him, according to a Little Rock police news release.

Chambers' body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy, according to the release. Officers are investigating the homicide.

Officer Eric Barnes said the department did not have any suspects.

