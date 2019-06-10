Trump says there's more to Mexico deal than meets the eye

President Donald Trump claps after greeting supporters waiting at the White House with first lady Melania Trump as they returned to the White House, Friday June 7, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

STERLING, Va. — President Donald Trump says there's more to the deal to avert threatened Mexican tariffs than meets the eye.

In a pair of tweets Monday morning, Trump claimed that Mexico had agreed to more than what was revealed in the Friday announcement, teasing that more would be announced soon.

"We have fully signed and documented another very important part of the Immigration and Security deal with Mexico, one that the U.S. has been asking about getting for many years," he wrote, claiming that it would be "revealed in the not too distant future and will need a vote by Mexico's Legislative body!.."

"We do not anticipate a problem with the vote," he added, "but, if for any reason the approval is not forthcoming, Tariffs will be reinstated!"

White House officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment about what Trump was referencing. And Trump would not say during a call-in interview with CNBC Monday morning. But he could be alluding to the idea of Mexico becoming a "safe third country," which would make it harder for asylum-seekers who pass through the country from other places to claim refuge in the U.S.

A senior administration official said over the weekend that Mexico had expressed openness to the idea during negotiations, and that it was something the countries would continue to discuss over the coming months. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to share details of closed-door talks.

Mexico, however, has long opposed the safe country idea and Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday after a deal was reached that Mexico had resisted. The U.S. "proposed in the first meeting that we have a third safe state, which is not the case, which is very important," he told reporters.

The tweets came amid questions about just how much of the deal — announced with great fanfare Friday — was really new.

It included a commitment from Mexico, for instance, to deploy its new National Guard to the country's southern border with Guatemala. Mexico, however, had already intended to do that before Trump's latest threat and had made that clear to U.S. officials. Mexican officials have described their commitment as an accelerated deployment.

The U.S. also hailed Mexico's agreement to embrace the expansion of a program implemented earlier this year under which some asylum-seekers are returned to Mexico as they wait out their cases. But U.S. officials had already been working to expand the program, which has already led to the return of about 10,000 to Mexico, without Mexico's public embrace.

