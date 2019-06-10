Sections
Trump threatens tariffs if China's Xi doesn't meet with him

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:54 a.m. 2comments

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says if Chinese President Xi Jinping doesn't meet with him at the upcoming Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, this month, additional tariffs will go into effect.

But Trump says he expects Xi to attend.

Trump made the threat during an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday morning. Trump appeared to have called in response to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which had criticized Trump for using the threat of tariffs to force Mexico to do more to halt the flow of migrants across the U.S. southern border.

Trump is going after the chamber, saying it has its priorities wrong.

Trump says: "They have to start representing the United States, not just the companies that are members of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce."

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Comments

  • hah406
    June 10, 2019 at 1:13 p.m.

    The Chamber of Commerce IS supposed to represent its members. The State Department is supposed to represent the United States. The idiot strikes again. And now we have more diplomacy by threats. Soon the world will just stop listening to Trump altogether.
  • seitan
    June 10, 2019 at 1:56 p.m.

    Gee. More tariffs? I guess we'll be extending more welfare/bailouts to more people the President has put out of work.
