VIDEO: Arkansas' Youth Camp full of high-fives and fun

Arkansas Coach Chad Morris addresses more than 240 at Monday's Youth Camp.

Arkansas Coach Chad Morris and his staff welcomed more than 240 young athletes for Monday's Youth Camp that featured plenty of high-fives and fun.

The camp started around 8:30 am and lasted past noon for ages 5 years old to 11.

Several Razorback players worked the camp, including quarterbacks Ben Hicks, Nick Starkel, offensive linemen Kirby Adcock, Dalton Wagner, Colton Jackson, Myron Cunningham, tight end Cheyenne O’Grady, running back Devwah Whaley and linebacker Grant Morgan.