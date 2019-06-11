2 suspects arrested in separate armed robberies in Little Rock; phone sales tied to both cases, police say

A man suspected of participating in the robbery and shooting of a man who thought he was selling a phone at a Little Rock apartment complex last month was arrested Monday, authorities said.

According to an arrest report by the Little Rock Police Department, Davin Tarell Allen was arrested at a home in west Little Rock shortly before 1:45 p.m.

The arrest stems from a May 16 shooting and robbery at the Fair Oaks Apartments at 9600 W. 36th St., police said. The victim, 23, said he went to the apartment to sell an iPhone X but was lured behind a building, where four to five people were waiting.

The purported buyer then shot the victim once, according to a police report.

Allen was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he faces charges of aggravated robbery and first-degree battery, jail records showed. No bond was listed.

Two other suspects were arrested previously. They were identified as Avron “Chuck” Terrall Ward Britton, 17 of College Station, and DaQuarius L’Quan Henderson, 19, of Little Rock.

A 19-year-old Little Rock woman was also arrested Monday in a separate robbery involving a purported phone sale, according to authorities.

Kyla Richardson is accused of participating in the June 2 robbery and assault of a 34-year-old man in his home in the 11000 block of David O Dodd, an arrest report states.

The victim told police Richardson and another person who was armed with a gun came to his home about a phone sale. The gunman demanded money and struck the victim with his firearm before fleeing, according to the report.

Richardson was in Pulaski County jail on Tuesday morning and faces charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property, according to an online jail roster. No bond was listed.

It wasn't clear if the two robberies are related.