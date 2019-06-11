Arkansas man charged with assault, fleeing after reportedly threatening ex-girlfriend at gunpoint, authorities say

A Hot Springs man was arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges Saturday after allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint, fleeing from Hot Springs police and fighting with officers.

Jonathan Richard Turner, 20, was taken into custody around 1 p.m. and charged with felony counts of aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree terroristic threatening and fleeing, each punishable by up to six years in prison, and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and carrying a prohibited weapon, punishable by up to one year in jail.

He was being held on bonds totaling $9,500 and was set to appear Monday in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on June 4, shortly before 3:30 p.m., a woman called 911 stating her ex-boyfriend and father of her child, identified as Turner, had just shown up and pointed a black handgun at her.

She said he had called about 20 minutes earlier and stated he was on his way to her house to kill her and then himself, but she "didn't think much about it" because she believed he was in the hospital under a psychiatric hold at that time.

She said she was outside on her porch when Turner came running up to the house pointing a gun at her. She fled into the house and called 911 as he began banging on the door. He had fled the scene prior to officers arrival but a warrant was issued for him later that day.

On Saturday, shortly before noon, Hot Springs police officers Tyler Ward and Brent Scrimshire were patrolling in the 2700 block of Central Avenue when Scrimshire spotted a man he recognized as Turner from previous encounters and knew he had felony warrants.

Officers called Turner's name and he reportedly said, "What?" After being advised there were warrants for his arrest, Turner reportedly attempted to flee with officers in pursuit. Scrimshire fell and injured his knee during the pursuit before Ward was able to tackle Turner to the ground where he allegedly continued to fight.

He was finally taken into custody and a handgun was allegedly located in his backpack. The affidavit notes Turner "has a documented history with police of brandishing a firearm during disturbances in the past."