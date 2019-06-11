Arkansas remains home for OL commit Ty'Kieast Crawford

— Arkansas offensive line commitment Ty’Kieast Crawford made his fifth visit to see the Razorbacks on Tuesday and he continues to use the word “home” while describing Fayetteville.

“Because of the environment,” Crawford said. “It’s like … it changes every time I come down here. The environment, I love it. Everybody is always energetic. Everybody is always ready to go no matter what.”

Crawford, 6-7, 323 pounds, of Carthage, Texas, picked Arkansas over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Florida State, Southern Cal, Colorado, Texas A&M and others on April 14.

He recently made his second trip to LSU with the help of some friends who are Tigers fans, which led to some Arkansas fans being nervous. The same friends drove him to Fayetteville.

“I was just taking a trip,” Crawford said. “They love LSU, so we went to LSU. Last weekend I went for a camp. It wasn’t a visit.”

Crawford maintains he’s solid to the Razorbacks.

“I’m still committed,” he said. “I haven’t decommitted. I haven’t done anything. I’m still a Razorback, so there’s really no need to worry.”

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, No. 24 offensive tackle and No. 185 overall prospect in the nation for the 2020 class.

His relationships with associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor and offensive line coach Dustin Fry are key reasons for his commitment. Traylor, who recruits east Texas, often tweets the hashtag #bEASTtexas while referring to the area.

Instead of calling him by his first name, Traylor has come up with a nickname for Crawford.

“He’s amazing,” Crawford said. “Every time I see him, it’s not my name. It’s always 'Ty’Beast.' That’s the new name he’s come up with for me. So when you hear it on the jumbotron you know who it is because that’s how I told him how to pronounce it.”

Crawford also uses "amazing" in describing Fry.

“He’s a great guy to work with and be around,” Crawford said. “He can develop me as a player. That’s mainly it.”

He’s recruiting his teammate and running back Kelvontay Dixon to Arkansas.

“I’m getting Moochie down here regardless,” he said. “I’m getting him down here. I’m telling him he’s got to come.”

Crawford’s outgoing and playful personality is contagious.

“I’m always this happy,” Crawford said. ”You will rarely see me sad. If you did it’s because I just woke up or something.”