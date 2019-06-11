Balls fly at record clip in Phillies, D-Backs game

Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar, left, and Adam Jones, right, celebrate past Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto after Escobar's two-run home run off starting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 10, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 13, PHILLIES 8

PHILADELPHIA -- The Arizona Diamondbacks got to play Home Run Derby in Philly.

The Diamondbacks hit three consecutive home runs to open the game and finished with a team-record eight in a 13-8 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in a home run-happy game Monday night.

Scott Kingery hit two of Philadelphia's five home runs for the combined MLB record of 13 home runs in one game.

On most nights, five would be enough to win a game. But not this one, where the Diamondbacks turned it into extended batting practice.

Jarrod Dyson, Ketel Marte and David Peralta hit the back-to-back-to-back home runs off Jerad Eickhoff in the first inning to get the romp rolling. Eduardo Escobar became the first Diamondback to homer from different sides of the plate in consecutive innings. Ildemaro Vargas also homered twice, and Alex Avila also went deep.

Eickhoff (3-4) allowed two more two-run home runs before he was chased in the fourth inning with the Diamondbacks up 7-3. The Diamondbacks hit two more home runs in the fifth to set a club record with seven in one game.

Eickhoff allowed five hits in three-plus inning -- all the hits home runs -- and Arizona won its fifth consecutive game.

Dyson hit the first pitch of the game to right field for his fourth home run of the season. Marte followed with his 16th home run on a drive to right. Peralta finished the long-ball barrage when he went deep to center for his ninth home run before most fans had settled into their seats after a 30-minute rain delay.

It was the first time a team had hit three consecutive home runs to begin the first inning since the Diamondbacks did it on July 21, 2017, at home against Washington ace Max Scherzer.

Eickhoff gave up two-run shots in the fourth to Escobar and Avila. Eickhoff failed to retire a batter in the fourth when he was yanked by Manager Gabe Kapler. He has allowed 16 home runs this season in 57 1/3 innings.

Escobar hit his second of the game, a solo shot to left, in the fifth off reliever Ranger Suarez. Vargas also added a solo shot in the inning off Suarez for the record seventh home run of the game. Vargas put the exclamation point on the extended batting practice with a two-run home run in the ninth off Austin Davis.

Jean Segura homered in the second inning off Diamondbacks starter Taylor Clarke, and the Phillies tied it 3-3 until the Diamondbacks blew the game open with a four-run fourth.

Kingery had his first career multi-homer game. Rhys Hoskins and Jay Bruce each hit solo shots in the ninth. Four other NL games had a combined 11 home runs for the previous record.

ROCKIES 6, CUBS 5 Ryan McMahon had a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning, and host Colorado rallied to beat Chicago. Ian Desmond hit a 486-foot home run, and Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon also went deep for the Rockies, who trailed 4-0 early but still won their ninth consecutive at home.

CARDINALS 4, MARLINS 1 Michael Wacha pitched six scoreless innings in his return to the St. Louis Cardinals' rotation, and they broke a three-game losing streak by beating host Miami. Wacha (4-2), who was briefly demoted to the bullpen, benefited from three double plays and a pickoff in his first start since May 22. The former All-Star allowed 5 hits, struck out 4 and lowered his ERA to 5.63.

BRAVES 13, PIRATES 7 Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a grand slam, Ozzie Albies added two home runs and host Atlanta beat Pittsburgh 13-7. The Braves hit five homers, including two-run shots by Nick Markakis and Freddie Freeman. Markakis had four hits and drove in four runs. Starling Marte hit two home runs and drove in four for Pittsburgh.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RANGERS 4, RED SOX 3 (11) Danny Santana doubled to lead off the 11th inning for his fourth hit of the game and scored on Elvis Andrus' single to give visiting Texas a victory over the Red Sox on a night the city of Boston's concerns were focused on ex-slugger David Ortiz. Near the end of the game, Ortiz landed in his adopted city in an air ambulance from the Dominican Republic, where he was shot in a nightclub on Sunday night. Fans observed a moment of reflection before the game and chanted his nickname -- "Papi!" -- during it.

RAYS 6, ATHLETICS 2 Charlie Morton remained unbeaten with Tampa Bay, pitching seven shutout innings en route to a victory over Oakland.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 12, WHITE SOX 1 Trea Turner homered in his second consecutive game, Aníbal Sanchez pitched into the seventh and visiting Washington beat Chicago.

Sports on 06/11/2019