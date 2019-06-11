Arkansas man drowns after canoe goes over spillway

BENTONVILLE -- A Springdale man drowned Saturday after falling out of his canoe, according to the Benton County sheriff's office.

Ross Tharp, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Sgt. Shannon Jenkins, the spokeswoman for the Benton County sheriff's office.

Tharp was in a canoe that went over the spillway at War Eagle, and he got caught under the water, Jenkins said.

Tharp was wearing a life jacket, Jenkins said.

Jenkins said there were attempts to save Tharp with CPR, but the efforts failed.

Decatur Mayor Bob Tharp posted the following message Saturday on his Facebook page.

"To all our friends ... please hold us up in prayers as we lost our youngest son, Ross in a canoeing accident today. We will be making funeral arrangements on Monday. We'll let you all know."

Metro on 06/11/2019