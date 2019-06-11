• Darren Soto and Stephanie Murphy, Democratic members of Florida's congressional delegation, are introducing legislation to designate the Pulse, a gay nightclub where 49 people were massacred in 2016 by an Islamic State supporter, as a national memorial.

• Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, signed legislation allowing restaurant patrons to take their dogs to outdoor dining areas at the businesses' discretion, easing state health codes that barred canines from places where food is prepared and served.

• Laura Yeager, a California National Guard brigadier general and current commander of Joint Task Force North, U.S. Northern Command at Fort Bliss, Texas, will become the first woman to lead a U.S. Army infantry division when she takes command of the 40th Infantry Division in Los Alamitos, Calif.

• John Youney, a Lions Club member in Skowhegan, Maine, said the thieves who took 10 dozen whoopie pie desserts from a fairgrounds booth and drank a half-gallon of iced tea can avoid prosecution if they confess and work off the crime by helping the club with its volunteer efforts.

• Kim Montes, a Florida Highway Patrol lieutenant, said a 45-year-old North Carolina man riding on a motorcycle along Interstate 95 in Ormond Beach, Fla., was killed when a lightning bolt struck the top of his helmet, causing him to crash.

• Aaron Michael Adams, 23, of Roanoke, Va., who claimed at trial that he was defending himself when he bit off his grandfather's fingertip and swallowed it as the two argued in December 2017, was convicted of malicious wounding.

• Susanne Moore, 46, of New Orleans faces aggravated burglary and assault charges after being accused of repeatedly entering her neighbors' apartment and holding a sleeping teenager and the teen's mother at gunpoint while searching for her boyfriend.

• Jo Garrison, 66, of Springfield, Mo., was arrested on a charge of child endangerment after, police said, she bought lingerie and condoms for a 12-year-old girl and encouraged her to have a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old man who was charged with statutory rape.

• Jeff Shevell, 62, of Limestone, Tenn., who has battled kidney disease for more than 15 years and is on a transplant list, has begun a "share your spare" campaign, using T-shirts, car signs and a social media effort to urge people to join donation registries.

A Section on 06/11/2019