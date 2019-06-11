Jailer arrested, charged with smuggling drugs into lockup

An east Arkansas correctional officer helped smuggle drugs into the county jail he guarded, leading to felony charges after investigators caught him on camera picking up a package inside a bathroom, according to the Crittenden County sheriff's office.

Sheriff Mike Allen said deputies arrested Torell Tyvon Harris, 23, on Friday after he picked up a package containing marijuana, tobacco and cash. He and another man, 30-year-old Julain Taylor, face felony drug possession and furnishing charges.

Taylor is not a county employee, but authorities said he played a role in bringing in the items, Allen said.

Investigators had been monitoring recorded jail phone calls and surveillance footage showing Harris picking up the drugs from the bathroom, officials said.

Authorities said that Harris had been getting the drugs for Demetrice Driver, a 22-year-old inmate awaiting trial on a capital murder charge in a deadly 2018 drive-by shooting in West Memphis.

Authorities charged Driver with conspiracy.

Harris has worked at the jail for the past five months, Allen said, adding that it isn't the first time his office has charged a jailer with taking drugs into the jail.

"It tarnishes the badge when a public servant commits an offense against the law," Allen said, calling it a "sad day."

"It devalues public trust," he said.

Harris and Taylor were held in Crittenden County jail Monday with bond set at $10,000 each.

County and online court records didn't list attorneys representing them to comment on the charges.

State Desk on 06/11/2019