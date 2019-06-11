Northeast Arkansas police investigate early morning stabbing

Authorities in northeast Arkansas said they're investigating an early morning assault Tuesday where an assailant reportedly stabbed a person.

Jonesboro police officers responded around 4:15 a.m. to a residence in the 1000 block of Cartwright Street and found a male "bleeding profusely" from apparent stabs and cuts, the department said.

The person told officers an unknown person attacked him.

Medical crews treated the victim for his injuries before bringing him to the hospital.

Police described his injuries as "not grave" in a statement.

Authorities have made no arrests as of Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives continued to investigate the attack and have not named a suspect.