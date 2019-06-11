• Country star Tim McGraw and Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jon Meacham are friends and neighbors in Nashville, Tenn., with a shared love of history and music. The two teamed up to write a new book, Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest and the Music That Made a Nation, and are going on a book tour. McGraw said he asked Meacham if he would consider writing about the impact music has had on American politics. Music reflects the conflicts of the times, such as war or political movements, Meacham said. In the book, McGraw reflects on political songs, such as "Born In the U.S.A.," from his viewpoint as an artist; Meacham adds the historical context and stories behind the songs. The two men have been in rehearsals for a book tour that's unlike anything the two of them have done before, a mixture of songs and lectures on American history and culture, starting Monday in New York City. The book is not an exhaustive list of American political songs -- it's more like a conversation starter. Meacham provides chapters on eras in American history and the songs that defined culture, wars, political movements and campaigns. McGraw offers sidebar reflections on individual songs. "The whole task with prose is how do you bring it alive? How do you make it visual?" Meacham said. At McGraw's house, they laid out copious notes and lyric sheets as they worked through their program, which will include Meacham talking about the book and McGraw singing a few songs that relate to the themes. McGraw won't be singing any of his chart-topping hit songs on the seven-city book tour, but instead he'll be covering some of the songs mentioned in the book, even a song from before the Revolutionary War called "The Liberty Song." "It allowed me to use such a different part of my brain and such a different part of my artistry," McGraw said.

• Senior royals congratulated Prince Philip as the husband of Queen Elizabeth II celebrated his 98th birthday in private Monday. In a tweet, the royal family wished Philip "a very happy" birthday. The British Army also planned to fire gun salutes in Philip's honor, tweeting that it is "determined to make it a good one." Some of Philip's children and grandchildren also posted tributes on social media. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has officially retired from public life although he is still occasionally seen with the queen at official events. He skipped President Donald Trump's visit.

Photo by Invision

Tim McGraw

Photo by AP POOL

Prince Philip

A Section on 06/11/2019