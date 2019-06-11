NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Black bass are biting well in the nearly full lake.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said black bass are biting top-water lures. First light to sunrise is best, but top-water lures may work all day. Spinner baits or any soft plastic lure is another good choice. Fish around bushes or in water shallower than 10 feet.

Crappie fishing has slowed. Try minnows or jigs 15 to 30 feet deep around brush. Walleye are biting nightcrawler rigs worked 25 to 30 feet deep. Catfish are biting nightcrawlers or sunfish.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said catfish are biting liver or hot dog chunks soaked in strawberry Kool-Aid. Try running limb lines for catfish.

Beaver tailwater

Eric Banschbach at Beaver Dam Store said trout are biting white Power Bait, white spoons or white jigs.

Nightcrawlers are a good bait for trout. Countdown Rapalas or olive-colored jigs are other good lures to try.

Lake Fayetteville

Jamie Calhoun at the lake office said fishing is good for all species. Use worms or small jigs for bluegill. All types of catfish baits are working for catfish.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said black bass are biting well on chartreuse spinner baits or white Zoom Flukes. Bluegill are biting worms. Crappie are biting minnows five feet deep. Try stink bait to catch catfish.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommended fishing for black bass at Loch Lomond with top-water lures early. Try a Zara Spook and a Tiny Torpedo to see if a large or small lure works best.

Fish with spinner baits or Zoom Flukes later in the day. At Lake Windsor, use top-water lures early, then fish tube baits after sunrise.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said all types of soft plastic lures are working for black bass. Try top-water lures at sunrise or sunset.

Siloam Springs Lake

Stroud recommended using top-water lures early, then plastic worms after sunrise. Chatter baits or medium-diving crank baits may also work.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reported fair fishing for crappie at Lake Eucha on jigs, minnows or crank baits. Largemouth bass fishing is fair on top-water lures, spinner baits or crank baits.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service said black bass are hitting top-water lures. The best fishing is between first light and sunrise. Try single-tail grubs along gravel points later in the day.

Try a small plastic worm on a drop-shot rig 15 to 30 feet deep along points.

Sports on 06/11/2019