NWA outdoor briefs

Park plans kayak tours

Hobbs State Park/Conservation Area will host two evening trips at Beaver Lake in one-man kayaks.

Participants will learn the basics of paddling as they explore a calm area of Beaver Lake guided by a park interpreter. Recreational kayaks, paddles and life jackets will be provided. Kayakers should bring a bottle of water, bug spray, flashlight and dress for the weather.

Tours are set for sunset Wednesday and Monday.

Cost is $25 for adults, and $12 for children ages 9-12.

Registration and pre-payment required. For information and to register, call (479) 789-5000.

Family fun day set at park

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a family fun day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 22 at Murphy Park in Springdale.

Activities include BB gun shooting, archery, canoeing, cooking demonstrations and more. Register for the event at gofish.agfc.com.

Service sponsors fishing derbies

The U.S. Forest Service will host two fishing derbies in northern Arkansas for kids 12 and under.

A derby is set for 9 to 11 a.m. June 22 at Lake Wedington west of Fayetteville. Registration opens at 8 a.m.

The Little Buffalo River at Jasper is the site of a derby from 9 to 11 a.m. June 29. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m.

Edwards, Shannon win tournament

Warren Edwards and Allen Shannon won the Young Live benefit bass tournament June 1 at Beaver Lake. Their five bass weighed 15.13 pounds.

Kenneth Peters and Chris Johnson placed second with five bass weighing 13.31 pounds. They also had big bass at 5.38 pounds. Kevin Ceola and Matt Ceola were third with five bass at 12.77 pounds.

Second-place big bass at 4.29 pounds was weighed by Danny Faught and Josh Faught.

Sports on 06/11/2019